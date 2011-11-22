SINGAPORE, NOV. 22 (IFR) - Funding worries in Europe and an abandoned deficit-cutting plan in the US to tackle the trillion dollar gap weighed on Asian credit markets on Tuesday which saw spread widening on thin volumes.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 218bp/222bp, compared with Monday's 213bp. Newly sold bonds from Korea Development bank are quoted unchanged at 320bp over US Treasuries, the KoFC 2021 is at 270bp and Korea Oil 2016 is at 252bp above.

Regional equities also reflect the weak sentiment - Australia's S&P/ASX200 index is down 0.7%, Japan's Nikkei average is 0.5% lower although Korea's Kospi index is marginally higher with a gain of 0.3%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4%.

China's doubling of currency swap lines to support the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong had little impact on the CNH market as the facility was expected to be used sparingly and only as a back-up.

The CNH market was focused on upcoming supplies at a time when the pace of yuan-denominated deposit build up in Hong Kong is monderating.

"In October we did not see much increase in deposits as there was funding stress in the market. At the moment there is little impact from this but once deposit yields rise significantly, it could affect private banking clinets and funds who are the major particpants in the CNH market," said a Hong Kong based trader with a European bank.

China's central bank said on Tuesday that it has agreed to double the size of its currency swap deal with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to CNY400bn (USD62.89bn).

In the CNH segment, ICBC bonds due 2021 callable in 2016 fell to 102 from Monday's 102.50/102.75. It recently struck a high of 103.50. Lafarge bonds due 2014 are down half a point at 101.50. Sinochem 2014 is trading steady at 96.50 and CNPC 2013 bonds are at 100.25, down from 100.3/100.50.

Baosteel Group is eyeing the launch of a debut offshore renminbi-denominated bond issue and ORIX, one of Japan's largest integrated financial services companies, is selling a USD500m 3-year bond for which a guidance of 4% area has been indicated.

But in the high yield space bond prices remain close to recent lows as the recovery has been less robust than that in the dollar-denominated segment.

The Guangzhou R&F 2014 bonds are trading at 75, only marginally higher than the low of 72 struck after the recent sell-off. The Roadking 2014s are trading at 82, off a low of 75.

In comparison property names in the dollar-denominated bond segment have made significant recoveries. Country Garden 2018 is trading at 82/85 cents on the dollar having recovered from a low of 68. The high yield segment was off by half a point on average.

"In the dollar bond market we have short seller flows while in the CNH market there is no stock borrowing. So there is no hurry to cover," said a CNH bond trader.

In the sovereign segment, Indonesian sukuks are trading steady at 99.375/99.875 up from this month's par reoffer while the bonds from Indonesian state-run utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara was at 99/99.5, around the reoffer 99.054.

Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com