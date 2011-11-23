SINGAPORE, Nov. 23 (IFR) - The latest flow of risk aversion is hitting market sentiment badly, blowing out Asian credit spreads and prompting selling in cash bonds.

"The market is in a state of panic with all the macro news coming in, we are seeing buying of CDS and selling of sovereign bonds," said a Hong-Kong based credit trader.

Asian markets were weak, reflecting concerns over the global economy. With US futures pointing lower and a dismal Chinese PMI data, the view of the world economy has turned gloomier.

Liquidity was also thin due to a Tokyo holiday and ahead of the US Thanksgiving break.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 was quoted at 225/230bp, compared with yesterday's close of 219bp in Asian hours. It was the same story in equities across the region - Australia's S&P/ASX200 index was down 1.3%, and Korea's Kospi index is off 1.8%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.5%.

Indonesia and South Korea CDS were 10bp wider each at 245/255bp and 174/177 bp, respectively. China is at 165bp and Vietnam at 135bp.

"The market is just derisking, the new Doosan fell to a low of 371 bp and now its come back in. The IG is 228bp, its widest in this round," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

The newly sold Doosan was trading at 365bp after having traded at 355bp levels after it priced at 365bp on November 17.

Concerns over the eurozone were compounded by a report in a Belgian newspaper that the Franco-Belgium bailout of Dexia bank - the first casualty of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis - was on the verge of a collapse.

Philippines and Indonesian bonds were most active and were off about half a point across the board. The Republic of Philippines 2034s were at 119 and the Indonesian 2018 sukuk traded at 99.

