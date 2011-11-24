SINGAPORE, November 25 (IFR) - Volume in the Asian credit markets in the morning session was extremely thin, with traders unwilling to take positions ahead of today's Thanksgiving holiday in the US given that Treasuries will be unavailable to hedge fresh positions.

The mood is extremely gloomy on the back of a host of underlying risk factors, including the ongoing European debt crisis, weakness in the Chinese economy and the impasse on fixing the US budget deficit.

Investment grade Asian paper is wider by between 5bp to 10bp, with CDS between 4bp to 13bp wider.

The iTraxx IG series 16 is 9bp wider at 230bp/237bp, with the wide spread a reflection of general market illiquidity.

Concerns about the health of the Chinese economy given yesterday's weak PMI number hasve filtered into the China bank space. The Bank of East Asia2022 Lower Tier 2 paper is out at Treasuries plus 555bp bid, having been reoffered in late October at plus 400bp and wider by 15bp on the day. The Bank of China 2016s are 7bp wider at plus 288bp bid.

Elsewhere in IG, the recent KOFC 2021s are 10bp wider at plus 220bp whille the CNOOC 2021s and the Beijing Enterprises 2021s are each 10bp wider at plus 210bp and plus 295bp respectively.

As a measure of their high beta risk, perps are under pressure as demonstrated by the CKI perp which is now bid at 88, or two points weaker from yesterday, having been reoffered at par. Interestingly, the Hutch perp has held in well and is unchanged on the day at 98 bid.

On single-name, liquid CDS, the worst performers are the Philippines and Indonesia, which are each 13bp wider at 228bp/243bp and 253bp/268bp respectively. Vietnam has added 12bp to 428bp/453bp, while Malaysia is out by 9bp at 160bp/168bp and Thailand out by 5bp at 210bp/215bp. Korea is 172bp/180bp, for a 4bp widening while China is 5bp wider at 160bp/170bp.