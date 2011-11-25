SINGAPORE, November 25 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were mired in profound illiquidity in the morning session, with bid/offers on investment grade cash ranging from 10bp to as wide as 40bp.

Most of the activity amid the low volume environment is the shifting of positions between dealers, with real money content to sit on its hands until the year end. Bonds are tracking the iTraxx series 16, with little idiosyncratic discrimination between country or credit risk.

The index was last 6bp wider at 230bp bid "There's as little flow as I've ever seen. Scant conviction exists for any name on the buy side and it?s just dealers shuffling positions around.

Any real money accounts that got it right during the dead-cat bounce from the post July lows are happy to sit on the cash they booked and cross their fingers that something concrete may emerge from Europe and fix sentiment.

But that scenario looks like it's got pretty long odds attached," said a regional syndicate desker. Investment grade bellwethers CNOOC and Beijing Enterprises 2021s widened 5bp to Treasuries plus 210bp and plus 290bp bid respectively.

In a continuation of its weakness yesterday, the CKI perp shed 3 cash points to 89 bid. In China property high-yield the Cogard 2018s shed a point to 81.25 bid, while the Yanlord 2018s were a half weaker at 74.5.

On single name liquid CDS the Philippines is in 3bp at 225bp, while Indonesia is in by the same margin. Malaysia is the morning's worst performer and is out by 5bp at 165bp. Thailand widened 2bp to 212bp as did Korea to 170bp.

