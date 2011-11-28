HONG KONG, November 28 (IFR) - Asian credits surrendered gains after a report of talks between the International Monetary Fund and Italy about a possible assistance was not followed by a confirmation.

Trade was thin amid worries the credit crunch in Europe could spill over heading into the final weeks of the year when activity becomes muted.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 227bp/228bp, compared with the previous day's 237bp/239bp. Newly sold bonds from South Korea's Doosan Infracore due in 2016 traded at 360bp/358bp over US Treasuries, 10bp tighter. These bonds were priced at 365bp above in the last grade issue from the region.

"The market has lost some ground after reports of the denial and trade is extremely choppy reflecting the lack of confidence," said a Hong Kong based trader with a European bank.

Earlier in the day, risk appetite had improved after an Italian newspaper reported the IMF was preparing an aid of up to EUR600bn to give Italy some breathing space. But traders said IMF officials had denied the report in a Dow Jones article saying it was not credible.

"Think about it, its a EUR600bn funding and the market rallied only 5bp, that doesn't really strike me as showing much confidence. We need something more concrete," said the Hong Kong based trader.

In the sovereign cash bond sector, prices were half a point higher. The Indonesian bonds due 2021 are trading at 103.50, the Philippines 2021s are at 101.50-101.625.

The liquid CDS segment has seen spreads shrink by 5bp-10bp. Indonesia is quoted at 246bp/256bp, the Philippines is at 216bp/226bp, South Korea traded at 164bp/169bp and China at 153bp/158bp, Markit data showed.

The high yield segment saw bid-ask quotes turn wider, although prices were on an average 0.25-0.5 points higher.

Country Garden bonds due 2018 are at 82.75/85.75 while Longfor Property 2016 is at 87.5/90.

A notable underperformer was West China Cement whose 2016 bonds eased to 80/81 down from last week's 84.5/83.50 after Fitch ratings revised its outlook to negative from stable.

"The Outlook revision is driven by the ongoing price war in Shaanxi province exacerbated by falling demand and rising raw material prices, which has weakened WCC's margins," Fitch analyst Cosmo Zhang said in a note.

Credit markets are focused on European markets amid worries about fund withdrawals. Fundflow data is stoking concerns some outflows may have started to take place.

In the week to November 23, emerging market bond funds showed net outflows of USD207m following five straight weeks of inflows, data from fund tracker EPFR Global showed. Asia ex-Japan bond funds showed outflows of USD49m, compared with the previous week's tiny inflow of USD6m.

Hard-currency bond funds showed reduced inflows of USD13m, down from USD190m. Local-currency bond fund outflows intensified to USD220m from USD164m. High-yield fund outflows also rose to USD1.87bn from USD22m.

umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com