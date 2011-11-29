SINGAPORE, Nov. 29 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were steady to slightly wider on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

Funding stress in Europe is also weighing on sentiment although there is growing belief that Asia is unlikely to see major outflows in the final weeks of the year.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 224bp/227bp, compared with the previous day's mid-point of 225bp.

Newly sold bonds from South Korea's Doosan Infracore were traded at a mid-point of 364bp/358bp over US Treasuries, marginally wider from Monday's 360/358. These bonds were priced at 365bp above in the last high grade issue from the region.

High yield bonds remained under pressure as rating actions are showing a negative trend.

Standard & Poor's revised the outlook on Powerlong Real Estate's B+ rating to negative from stable blaming its "weakening financial strength due to lower-than-expected contracted sales so far this year and the heightened risk of a change-of-control event under the terms of the company's senior notes if Powerlong's share price declines further."

Its bonds due 2014 are at around 70 and its 2015 are in the high 60s, indicating a high risk of default, according to traders.

Country Garden bonds due 2018 are at 81.5/83.5, down from the previous day's 82.75/85.75 while Longfor Property 2016 is at a steady 87.5/90. Agile 2017s are also unchanged at 78/80.

"From our perspective, we think HY bonds look better than stock given the comparable yield but with relative lower volatility. If we look at fundamentals, growth will be very slow, if any, in next year, which is bad for equity but good for bonds," said a Hong Kong-based credit analyst with US bank.

"That said, I think the biggest risk is not about fundamentals or defaults in the HY sector. It is more about the macro picture in China and the European saga."

Equities remain optimistic with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.85% on the back of Monday's 2% rise. Japan's Nikkei average is up 1.2%.

High grade bonds are focused on the next new issue to hit the market as several borrowers wait in the wings with potential offerings.

Korea Finance Corporaion's newly sold bonds due 2021 are quoted at 285bp/275bp. The 2016s are at 237bp/257bp.

"The new issue premium will remain on the higher end of the scale. But that does not mean the new paper will rally to the secondary levels.

We are seeing a switch out of secondaries to get into primaries so secondaries are moving out to meet the primary levels rather than the other way around," said a Singapore-based trader with a European bank refering to the risk that exiting bonds are getting repriced.

Noble Group bonds are steady with the 2020s at 82/84.5 and the 2015s at 88/90. The bonds are quoted both on price and spread basis amid worries its rating may be revised to sub-investment grade.

Standard & Poor's has warned of a downgrade, Moody's has a negative outlook, and Fitch has lowered its outlook to stable from positive. All three agencies currently have the Singapore-listed, Hong Kong-headquartered company in the lowest investment grade category.

Spreads are 3bp-7bp tighter in the liquid CDS segment. Indonesia is quoted at 242bp/254bp, the Philippines is at 209bp/219bp, South Korea traded at 161bp/167bp and China at 147bp/153bp, Markit data showed.

