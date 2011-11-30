SINGAPORE, Nov. 30 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were wider in the backdrop of euro zone debt worries but the primary market awakened with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China set to print later today.

"Credit spreads are wider but one deal is announced, I think its coming reasonably cheap," said a Singapore-based trader at a European bank.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted at 226bp/230bp, compared with overnight levels 223bp in Asia.

Asian shares were weak with Japan's Nikkei average down over 1%, Hang Seng down nearly 2%, Australia's S&P/ASX200 index flat and The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7%.

ICBC, the world's most valuable lender, is selling 10-year, dollar-denominated bonds in a benchmark-sized issue via its Hong Kong branch.

There was a slight pullback in ICBC 2020 bonds after the announcement of the new issue. It was trading at 315/319 bp from yesterday's closing of 310 bp.

Protection costs of sovereigns have widened with China's CDS 1bp wider at 151bp mid, Thailand was also 1bp wider at 196bp, Korea was 2bp wider at 165bp, Malaysia was 1bp wider at 154bp and Philippines was 2bp wider at 217bp.

China-based real estate developer Franshion Properties (China) was 76 mid in cash price, it lost 2-1/2 points after S&P cut its rating to BB+ from BBB-. The outlook is stable and the cut was made to reflect the lowering of the long-term issuer credit rating on its parent Sinochem HK to BBB from BBB+.

