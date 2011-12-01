SINGAPORE, Dec. 1 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on Thursday but sentiment was cautiously optimistic with trading centred around the newly priced ICBC.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index were quoted at 205bp/210bp compared with overnight levels of 225bp in Asia.

ICBC's newly sold 2021s were trading at 298bp over US Treasuries, after pricing at 310bp above. They earlier traded as tight as 294bp.

Hot on the heels of ICBC, South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor is selling USD500m of 5.5-year dollar bonds, for which it has issued guidance of around 345bp over US Treasuries.

"It's a good day for risk-on trades," said a trader at a European bank, who predicted the Hyundai deal would go through at 340bp above US Treasuries.

HSBC's China Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to a 32-month low in November, suggesting factory activity shrank in the face of softening demand both at home and abroad, a trend that may have triggered the country's first easing of banks' reserve requirements in nearly three years late on Wednesday.

China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years, marking a policy shift aimed at easing credit strains and shoring up an economy that is running at its weakest pace since 2009.

Country Garden 2018s were around 84.30 cents to a dollar while Agile was at 87.90.

Dealers said most bonds were marked up 10%-15% in reaction to the news.

Traders, however, reported light volumes as investors remain in consolidation mode and trading volumes are weakening towards the year-end.

Protection costs for sovereign credits narrowed, with China at 205bp/209bp, Indonesia at 225bp mid, Korea was at 150bp mid and Thailand at 185bp mid.

The Republic of Indonesia's global sukuk was at 100/100.375 from 99.5/100 yesterday. Republic of Philippines 2021s were at 102.375/102.625 and Indonesia's 2021 bonds were at 105.25/105.75.

"Risk appetite is not really good and the new issue premium will be taken up on the first day itself, but we could see some more issues coming up before the end of the year," said another a Singapore-based credit trader.

