SINGAPORE, Dec. 2 (IFR) - Very little trade went through markets in the morning session, with all eyes on tonight's November non-farm payroll data, with the consensus for job creation set at the 130,000 mark. A much weaker number could derail the recent rally, which many are suspicious of in the context of the European debt crisis.

"No real money is being put to work with any conviction, and there is still a mood of extreme caution. Headline risk has not gone away and the fear of a eurozone breakup is still the underlying driver of the caution," said a syndicate head in Hong Kong.

The IG iTraxx series 16 is 4bp tighter at 202bp while single name CDS between 3bp to 6bp tighter. Indonesia and Korea have pulled in 6bp and are at 215bp and 146bp respectively.

The Philippines is 4bp tighter at 188bp, while Malaysia is 3bp better at 133bp. China is 1bp tighter despite poor factory data which showed orders having contracted for the first time in a year last month.

This week's new issues, for Hyundai Motor and ICBC have performed solidly. The Hyundai was last at Treasuries plus 306bp bid having printed at plus 315bp, while the ICBC is at plus 296bp after a plus 310bp reoffer.

IG names are around 5bp tighter in the context of very light flow, with the syndicate head observing that just a few scrappy-sized trades have crossed the desk this morning.

China property counters are unchanged to moderately weaker. The Cograd 2014s are 25 cents weaker at 93, while the company's due 2018s are unchanged at 83.5 bid. The Yanlord due 2017 and 2018 are each unchanged at 75.5 and 74.5 bid respectively.

