HONG KONG, Jan 26 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads
narrowed on Thursday and volumes picked up, sending bonds from
the Republic of Philippines to new highs as the markets returned
from the Lunar New Year break.
"Volumes are coming back with heavy buying in bonds from the
Republic of Philippines and Indonesia on the view that they are
still undervalued," said a Singapore-based credit trader.
Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16
index was 2bp-3bp tighter at 185bp/188bp.
The Republic of Philippines 2037 were quoted around 103
cents on the dollar, which is a new high, while the Republic of
Indonesia were up at 103-103.75.
"This rally in Asian credit has more legs but tail risks
will provide volatility shocks, and new issuance should cap
periods of strength in cash," ANZ said in a note.
The US Federal Reserve's guidance for low rates for another
3 years supported the rally in risky assets.
Regional equities were mixed. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan is up 0.9%, the Kospi was up 0.15%, while
the Nikkei average was down 0.35%. Australian markets were shut
for a holiday.
"The market is bullish today and there is activity across
high yields too," said a Singapore-based high yield trader.
Indonesian coal company Bumi Resources' 2016 bonds were up
at 107 cents on the dollar.
Nomura International said in a note high yield bonds have
become increasingly hard to source as holders are reluctant to
sell amid a paucity of new issuance. The bank expects to see a
decent follow through as the market returns from the New Year
Holiday.
neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com