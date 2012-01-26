HONG KONG, Jan 26 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads narrowed on Thursday and volumes picked up, sending bonds from the Republic of Philippines to new highs as the markets returned from the Lunar New Year break.

"Volumes are coming back with heavy buying in bonds from the Republic of Philippines and Indonesia on the view that they are still undervalued," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was 2bp-3bp tighter at 185bp/188bp.

The Republic of Philippines 2037 were quoted around 103 cents on the dollar, which is a new high, while the Republic of Indonesia were up at 103-103.75.

"This rally in Asian credit has more legs but tail risks will provide volatility shocks, and new issuance should cap periods of strength in cash," ANZ said in a note.

The US Federal Reserve's guidance for low rates for another 3 years supported the rally in risky assets.

Regional equities were mixed. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.9%, the Kospi was up 0.15%, while the Nikkei average was down 0.35%. Australian markets were shut for a holiday.

"The market is bullish today and there is activity across high yields too," said a Singapore-based high yield trader.

Indonesian coal company Bumi Resources' 2016 bonds were up at 107 cents on the dollar.

Nomura International said in a note high yield bonds have become increasingly hard to source as holders are reluctant to sell amid a paucity of new issuance. The bank expects to see a decent follow through as the market returns from the New Year Holiday.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com