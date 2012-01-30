HONG KONG, Jan 30 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were
wider on Monday as investors braced for a wave of supplies and
with the mood turning cautious ahead of a deal between Greece
and its international lenders.
Activity in Asian financial markets is normalising after the
Lunar Holiday break and issuance is expected to resume after a
strong start in 2012. Asia ex-Japan issuance of dollar, euro-
and yen-denominated bonds has aggregated around USD12bn in the
year to date, compared with USD76.2bn in all of 2011.
Hong Kong conglomerate Wharf Holdings is planning a five
year dollar bond while Indonesian power company Cikarang
Listrindo is eyeing a fund raising via 7 non-call 4 senior
bonds. Meanwhile, South Korean lender Busan bank is launching
roadshows this week ahead of an expected USD300m-USD400m bond
issuance.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index
widened 3bp by to a mid 184bp. CDS spreads were 2bp-3bp wider.
But cash bonds were relatively steady with Hyundai 2017s at
310bp-300bp over US Treasuries. Hutchison Whampoa's 2017s are at
230bp-220bp and 2022s are at 262bp-256bp.
"Cash is quiet as everyone feels the floodgates will open
with more issuance in the coming days," said a Singapore-based
trader at an Asian bank.
Investors are also cautious as Greece and its private
creditors pull together the final elements of a debt swap and
are likely to have a deal ready later this week, essential for
sealing a new bailout and avoiding an uncontrolled default. The
pullout by European banks is likely to have an impact in Asia as
some borrowers weigh alternate funding options.
"European bank deleveraging would dry up a source of
wholesale FX funding for banks and impede their ability to offer
FX loans to clients. This would lead to higher corporate and
financial supply, first- time issuers and a stickier new issue
premium," said Morgan Stanley in a strategy note released at the
weekend.
"We prefer Asia HY credit over Asia IG, since IG credit
faces greater supply risk. We are underweight Indian banks."
Sovereign bonds remained firm as the euphoria around
Indonesia's elevation to investment grade by two rating agencies
continues to fuel bids. Longer dated bonds from Indonesia and
Philippines were well bid as investors bet S&P would also
upgrade Indonesia and that Philippines would be the next
candidate for investment grade status.
Philippines 2037 are quoted at 102/103 and Indonesia 2042
are at 103/103.5. Philippines 2037s were sold at par and
Indonesia 2042s were issued at 98.148 earlier this month.
"We expect S&P to upgrade Indonesia to investment grade
soon, following Moody's and Fitch," said Standard Chartered Bank
in a note."We recommend that investors who are underweight IDR
bonds shift to a Neutral duration stance."
The high yield sector, which has been supported by lack of
supplies, was well bid with bonds up 1-2 points on average
although the mood is cautious ahead of a wave of supplies.
Country Garden 2018s are at 96.25/96.5 compared with
Friday's mid-point of 95. Longfor 2016s are higher at 96.5/97.5.
Bonds from Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas shipping company
PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk are steady albeit at distressed
levels as the company teeters on the brink of default, as a a
slump in global freight markets forced it to freezing payments
on its debt of USD2bn. Its bonds due 2014 are trading at
25.5/29.5 cents on the dollar.
"You tend to find the real money HY accounts many cant go
through the process of restructuring so they tend to be forced
sellers in these situations," said a Singapore based trader at a
European bank while adding that some hedge funds were lending
support by taking a view on a potential restructuring.
Meanwhile, technical factors were supportive for emerging
market credits.
Latest fund flow data shows that investors piled USD846m
into emerging market bond funds in the week to January 25,
compared with USD109m in the week before, according to EPFR
Global. The fund tracker also said hard currency funds showed
USD472m of inflows compared with the previous week's USD158m.
High yield funds showed inflows of USD2,532m much higher
than the prior week's USD1,639m. This group has now added
USD7,260m in the past four weeks.
