HONG KONG, Jan 31 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were
marginally wider as profit-taking halted a month-long rally amid
concerns supply would resume, with hopes rising that a deal will
be struck in Greece this week to help Athens avoid a default.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index
widened marginally to 184bp/187bp.
Newly sold bonds from Hong Kong conglomerate Wharf Holdings
made a strong debut after it paid a generous premium but Chinese
property credits underperformed on talk of poor January sales.
"Wharf paid a good new issue premium and now it is in line
with comparables like Kerry Properties," said a Hong Kong based
trader with a European bank referring to the bond's strong
performance after logging an order book of USD4.25bn.
The spreads on the new USD600m Wharf 2017s narrowed to 390bp
over US Treasuries from the pricing level of 400bp.
Nomura analyst Agnes Wong said in a note the fair value of
the bond was around 385bp over, while acknowledging high supply
risk in the triple-B space.
"We do not expect any deleveraging in the short-term given a
sizable capex commitment as of June 2011 (HKD108bn in total vs
HKD95bn in December 2010).
"While the bond proceeds will be used for general working
capital, we believe it is likely that majority will be used to
fund its expansion into China. We suggest switching from Nan
Fung to Wharf for similar exposure but a stronger credit
profile," she said in the note.
The rest of the investment grade sector was wider with the
Hutchison Whampoa's 2017s at 220bp and 2022s at 260bp as
investors braced for more supplies following the recent strong
run. The JP Morgan Asia Credit Index has logged a total return
of 1.775% in January on the back of 4.12% return it posted in
2011.
Chinese property bonds were the notable underperformers as
profit-taking, talk of poor January sales and a Citigroup stock
downgrade weighed on the sector.
Country Garden 2018s are at 95.00-96.00 and Longfor 2016s
are at 96.00-97.00, both off by half a point. The bonds were
seen at around 86.00 and 89.00 respectively at the start of the
month.
"The rally may have gone too far and for too long. Some are
selling before the pre-sale figures come out and supply may also
be around the corner," said a Hong Kong based trader at an Asian
bank.
Citigroup said in a note it was cutting Country Garden stock
recommendation to sell, citing gloomy 2012 sales forecasts.
Markets were also spooked by reports that major Chinese
cities recorded poor sales during the 7-day Chinese New Year
holiday, but Deutsche Bank said in a report the concerns were
misplaced.
"There were zero transactions recorded during the CNY period
because the transaction system was closed during the period this
year," the bank said in a report citing a government official.
"In our view, sales volume should start to pick up once all
sides are back to work, especially given more expected price
cuts by developers."
Indonesian high yield bonds were not affected by upcoming
supply in the sector or the troubles of shipper Berlian Laju
Tanker which announced a debt standstill.
Bumi Resources 2016s are at 108.00-110.00 while Adaro Coal
is at 112.00. The bonds have risen from early Januray levels of
par and 109.00 respectively.
Indonesian power company Cikarang Listrindo is hoping to
raise at least USD300m with a new 7NC4 144A/Reg S bond as
companies from Southeast Asia's largest economy look to leverage
on the country's newly achieved investment grade status.
Still, investors are eyeing developments at shipper Berlian
Laju Tanker which has announced a freeze on payments on its debt
of USD2bn. Its 2014 bonds are trading at 25/30 cents on the
dollar.
"A number of companies are seeking fresh funding: either to
refinance maturing debt (Bakrie Telecom, Gajah Tunggal), reduce
interest costs (Bumi Resources) or finance expansion
(Pertamina). The recent debt restructurings of Indonesian
shipping companies could alarm investors, although we view these
issuers' problems as specific to the shipping industry," said a
note from independent research firm CreditSights.
