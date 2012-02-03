SINGAPORE, February 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets took a breather from the torrid price action seen over the past few trading sessions, with players taking a cautious attitude to today's January non-farm payroll data release in the US. The aggressive spread tightening has come as a more optimistic approach has been taken towards the eurozone debt crisis, with the implementation of the LTRO taking the pressure off European banks' funding requirements and a debt package likely to be agreed for Greece.

The iTraxx series 16 index is at 173bp bid, or 1bp wider on the morning. Meanwhile recent new issuance has backed off the tights, with the new Hutch 2017s at T +232bp bid, or 4bp wider and the 2022s at plus 270bp, or 5bp wider. Wharf is adding to its newly issued Reg S 5-year, with the paper, issued on Monday last at T +390bp, or a couple of basis points wider on the morning. High-yield names are around a half a point higher on the morning in muted trading. In China property sector bellwether Cogard 2018s are a half point higher at 94 bid, with the Agile 2017s unchanged at a 90 mid.

High-grade names are modestly tighter, again in very light flow. The CNOOC 2021s are in 1bp at T +170bp, while in the Indian corporate space there has been light nibbling, with the Reliance 2020s in 1bp at T +355bp and the Vedanta 2018s up a half at 91 bid.

A measure of the consolidation mode can be seen in single name CDS, where most names are 1bp wider. Korea is at 143bp bid, China at 131bp, Thailand at 159bp, the Philippines at 166bp and hutch at 150bp, all 1bp wider. Indonesia and Malaysia are unchanged at 168bp and 127bp bid respectively.

