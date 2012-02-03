SINGAPORE, February 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets
took a breather from the torrid price action seen over the past
few trading sessions, with players
taking a cautious attitude to today's January non-farm payroll
data release in the US. The aggressive spread tightening has
come as a more optimistic approach has been taken towards the
eurozone debt crisis, with the implementation of the LTRO taking
the pressure off European banks' funding requirements and a debt
package likely to be agreed for Greece.
The iTraxx series 16 index is at 173bp bid, or 1bp wider on
the morning. Meanwhile recent new issuance has backed off the
tights, with the new Hutch 2017s at T +232bp bid, or 4bp wider
and the 2022s at plus 270bp, or 5bp wider. Wharf is adding to
its newly issued Reg S 5-year, with the paper, issued on Monday
last at T +390bp, or a couple of basis points wider on the
morning. High-yield names are around a half a point higher on
the morning in muted trading. In China property sector
bellwether Cogard 2018s are a half point higher at 94 bid, with
the Agile 2017s unchanged at a 90 mid.
High-grade names are modestly tighter, again in very light
flow. The CNOOC 2021s are in 1bp at T +170bp, while in the
Indian corporate space there has been light nibbling, with the
Reliance 2020s in 1bp at T +355bp and the Vedanta 2018s up a
half at 91 bid.
A measure of the consolidation mode can be seen in single
name CDS, where most names are 1bp wider. Korea is at 143bp bid,
China at 131bp, Thailand at 159bp, the Philippines at 166bp and
hutch at 150bp, all 1bp wider. Indonesia and Malaysia are
unchanged at 168bp and 127bp bid respectively.
