HONG KONG, Feb 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads are
tighter this morning on positive signals from the world's
largest economy and the appetite for riskier assets has
triggered a rash of issuance activity in the region.
Hong Kong property firms Sun Hung Kai Properties and Nan
Fung Holdings and Philippine lender Banco de Oro Unibank are all
in the market with deals that will price during the day.
The deals come at a time when fund flows into emerging
markets are surging amid an improving economic picture even as
the US Federal Reserve is expected keep interest rates at record
low rates for a longer period.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index
has tightened by 6bp to 163bp/166bp, the lowest since
mid-September. Newly sold bonds from ports to telecom
conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa due 2017 are at 232bp/228bp and
those due in 2022 are at 271bp/267bp.
"We should have some correction at some point but at this
point the momentum is very strong. We are ignoring what bad news
that there is.
Issuers are selling issues into the strength," said a
Singapore-based trader at an Asian bank referring to the sharp
rally which has been backed by under-invested funds piling into
the world's fastest growing region.
Nan Fung bonds widened by 10 bp 445bp/435bp after the
announcement of the re-tap. The re-tap is being sold at 455bp
over US Treasuries, offering a generous new issue premium.
Maybank, which sold bonds due 2017 at a spread of 230bp, saw
some selling pressure initially before recovering. The bonds
traded as wide as 237bp before clawing back to 230bp.
The search for yield continues as the US Federal Reserve
signalled it will be on hold well into 2014, even though
Friday's strong employment data dimmed the chances of further
monetary stimulus.
Investors piled USD1,161m into emerging market bond funds in
the week to February 1, compared with USD846m in the week
before, according to EPFR Global. Hard currency funds showed of
USD866m inflows compared with the previous week's USD472m. High
yield funds showed inflows of USD2,742m much higher than the
prior week's USD2,532m.
Asian borrowers have rushed to the market to take advantage
of this renewed appetite. Year to date issuance of yen-,euro-
and dollar-denominated bonds in Asia ex-Japan has totaled
USD15.3bn, compared with USD76.2bn in 2011, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The high yield sector saw some recovery in the Chinese
property sector after the recent sell-off on the back of sales
slowdown concerns with some issuers also expected to tap the
market for funding.
Country Garden 2018s are at about half a point better bid at
94.75/96.75 and Longfor 2016s are at 95.75/96.75, about three
eighths of a point better.
Indonesian coal company Bumi Resources are trading weaker
after its owner the Bakrie family and their shareholder partner
sought to oust financier Nat Rothschild and other key directors
from the board of Bumi Plc.Its bonds due 2016 are a quarter
point weaker at 109.75/110.75 and uts 2017s are down 0.25-0.50
at 105.75/106.75.
The Bakries -- who set up their venture with Rothschild just
over a year ago -- sold a stake in Bumi last November to a group
backed by Indonesian businessman Samin Tan to extricate
themselves from a debt crunch.
In a surprise statement on Friday, the Bakrie family and
Tan, announced they were seeking greater representation,
demanding a shareholder meeting to replace not only Rothschild,
erstwhile partner and current chairman, but four other board
directors.
umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com