SINGAPORE, February 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets had a dull though possibly encouraging day, as investors absorbed the passing by Athens of an austerity budget and gave it a cautious thumbs-up. Execution risk and civil unrest remain possible negatives for headline risk, but for now there is a palpable sense of relief in the air.

Today's price action was underscored by thin flow and little significant two-way interest either on the Street or from fast and real money. The iTraxx Asia series 16 opened the morning in Asia 1bp wider but tightened 2bp in the afternoon for a net 3bp tightening from the day's wide print, closing at 161bp bid.

In single-name CDS, the Philippines was the best performer, pulling in 3bp to 152bp bid, with the positive ratings dynamic on the credit explaining the selling interest. China and Indonesia drew in 2bp each, at 123bp and 156bp respectively. Korea at 134bp was unchanged, as was Thailand at 152bp and Vietnam at 355bp.

The recent raft of new issuance performed solidly over the course of the Asia trading session, with the new Reliance 2022s in by 1bp to Treasuries plus 335bp bid, or 10bp in from the plus 345bp reoffer. Hutch's new 2017s are unchanged at plus 245bp bid, while the 2022s are 1bp wider at plus 263bp.

Elsewhere the new Wharf 2017s are closing out 1bp better at plus 350bp bid, some way in from the plus 400bp reoffer, while the China Overseas Land 2017s are 3bp tighter at plus 402bp bid, or 8bp better than the plus 410bp reoffer.

The day's underperformers in the recent new issue space are the Shui On Land 2015s, which are bid a quarter below reoffer at 99.75 and the Sun Hung Kai 2022s, which pushed out 1bp to plus 268bp, still 2bp inside the plus 260bp reoffer just over a week ago.

As the market waits to absorb a planned equity-linked perp from Cheung Kong Infrastructure, the company?s outstanding 6% perp is solid at 100.25 bid and has outperformed the Asian perp sector, with the worst performer in the space the Noble 8.5% perp, which is down at 84 bid, with an offer a full five points higher.

China property underwhelmed in the seasoned space, with the recent rally pausing for breath. Bellwether Cogard 2018s are 95 bid, or a quarter weaker, while the Evergrande 2015s are the day's worst PRC property performer, down three quarters at 95.25 bid. The Agile 2017s and Franshion 2021s are unchanged at 92.25 and 87.25 respectively.

On the distressed radar, the Sino Forest 2014s are made 31.5/34, in the context of deep illiquidity. PRC timber peer Chaoda has dropped out of traders' runs after failing to settle for a put on its convertible last week.

