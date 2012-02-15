SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were in defensive mode in the morning session on the back of the cancellation of a planned Euro finance ministers' meeting and weaker US January retail sales data.

But cash sprang into life in the afternoon session on the back of a solid performance from newly minted issues, including issuance from Wheelock, the Wharf holdco. The iTraxx IG index is closing out on the broker screens at 161bp/164bp.

At pricing 50bp back of the opco the deal was seen as cheap and players in some quarters imagined it would reprice the entire recent Hong Kong corporate issuance curve. Hence some fast money had a go at it and it widened to Treasuries plus 420bp from a 400bp reoffer.

Fast money was however forced to quickly cover as the call on the repricing was overblown, and the paper is closing out at plus 390bp bid.

Meanwhile the new 5.5-year from KDB failed to impress in secondary, getting bid for most of the day at its Treasuries plus 275bp reoffer level and closing out at a plus 269.5 bid.

Elsewhere, Henderson Land is tapping its recent due 2017s, showing that this remains nirvana for opportunistic borrowers, although from the point of view of investors, the 10bp widening of the 17s to plus 410bp soon after the maximum USD200m tap at 420bp guidance hardly best serves the interests of the existing holders.

And in a demonstration that high-yield has legs, the new Cikarang post-tender 2019s are holding in respectably at a 100.5 bid, or a half above reoffer.

China property is mixed, with a bias to the downside. Bellwether CoGard 2018s are a quarter weaker at 94.25 bid, as are the Agile 2017s, at 90.5 bid. Franshion 2021s are a half off at 86.5 bid, while the Kaisa 2015s are unchanged at 93.5 bid.

"This is a market which is still chasing assets and benefiting from the flow into emerging market funds as well as from an on-fire private bank bid.

Risk-on is still alive although with the noise getting louder again from Europe, it might die quite suddenly," said a Hong Kong syndicate banker. He also mentioned the likelihood of Lower Tier 2 issuance emerging as the next trend out of Asia, singling out Hong Kong and Singapore banks as likely issuers.

Single name CDS is unchanged. China is at 122bp, Korea at 136bp, Thailand at 148bp, Malaysia at 120bp, the Philippines at 155bp and Indonesia at 157bp.