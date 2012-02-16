SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (IFR) - There was a broad-based
selloff in Asian credit, with the market gapping wider at the
open on disappointment that the second Greek bailout package is
going to be delayed. A regional syndicate head described the
price action as simply a consolidation after the three week-odd
rally seen in Asian credit and noted that there was no major
portfolio re-weighting underway.
Regional equity markets opened weak and promoted the
follow-through into credit markets, with the Kospi the region's
worst performing bourse with a 1.2% weakening at the open, with
this price action filtering through to the country's CDS, which
pushed up 11bp on the day for the worst single-name CDS
performance in the trading session. It closed out at 144bp bid.
The series 16 pushed out 10bp on the day to close out
172bp/173bp. "It's not really an idiosyncratically driven
trading day for Asia, even though there are regional concerns
above and beyond the eurozone, as exemplified by the fourth
quarter contraction in Singapore GDP [which fell 2.5% for an
annual y-on-y GDP growth of 3.6%] which shows you regional trade
is slowing. It's more the global macro background and fear that
the headline risk is accelerating again," said the syndicate
head.
The shine came off recent new issues, with brokers marking
down prices quickly and anyone nicely in the black yesterday
after the recent round of issuance looking to take profit.
Wheelock crashed 14bp higher to Treasuries plus 404bp bid, while
opco subsidiary Wharf wasn't far behind, with a 13bp widening to
plus 348bp bid. The Kerry 2017s joined the walk of shame,
widening 12bp to plus 429bp bid, while the new KDB 2017s managed
a respectable 9 in the circumstances) 9bp widening. The best
performer was the newly tapped Henderson Land, which managed to
close unchanged at Treasuries plus 402bp bid.
Word among syndicate heads is that there are more taps on
the way, a reasonable view given the recent round of upsized new
issuance, although clearly this opportunistic ploy will go away
should the wheels fall off in a dramatic fashion.
China property held up well given the collapse of the
primary space, with sector bellwether Cogard 2018 falling 0.625
to 94/95, while the Agile 2016s and the Franshion 2021s fell a
quarter each to 96.5/97.5 and 86.75/87.75 respectively.
In the perp space, the CKIs are 91.25, or unchanged, while
the Hutch perp is 12bp wider at Treasuries plus 505bp. The
planned CKI perp was held up in docs last week, although there
are some bankers who see the planned 7% coupon as on the tight
side from an optical perspective.
Single name CDS was between 5bp-11bp wider. Indonesia added
9bp to 166bp bid, while the Philippines pushed out 7bp to 161bp
and Malaysia added 4bp to 124bp bid.
