SINGAPORE, February 20 (IFR) - Asian credit markets are closing out the session in solid shape, with the recent avalanche of Hong Kong deals between 5bp-12bp tighter on the back of the weekend cut in bank reserve requirements from the PBOC, and investment grade and China property around 3bp-5bp tighter and a point higher respectively.

Eyes remain on the approval of the Greek austerity package and a deal with private debt holders which is likely to come in at a 70% haircut. The room for eurozone shocks remains and players are eyeing today's positive Asian price action with extreme caution.

Although fund flows slowed their pace in the week to February 15, foreign investors bought USD768m of EM bonds over the period, still a strong number but weaker than the record USD1.9bn of flow reported the week before according to data from HSBC.

The flows are pushing down yields in Asian government bond markets amid fears that a hot money bubble is developing in govvie bond markets in Indonesia, Korea and China.The iTraxx series 16 closed out 3bp tighter at 161bp bid, while single name liquid CDS is between 2bp to 4bp tighter.

Leading the way were the Philippines and Indonesia, with 4bp tightening at 155bp and 160bp respectively. China pulled in 3bp to 119bp while Hutch and Thailand were 2bp tighter each at 137bp and 154bp.

In the primary space, Hong Kong blue-chip Swire is gearing up for a chunky Global via HSBC, J.P. Morgan and one other bank, underlining the fashion for anything out of Hong Kong at the moment as borrowers disintermediate business away from the expensive local loan market.

The day's best performer out of Hong Kong were the recent Henderson Land 2017s which contracted 12bp to Treasuries plus 395bp bid. And the new Wharf 2017s were in 10bp at plus 332bp bid while the holdco Wheelock pulled in 5bp to plus 390bp bid.

Blue chip Hutch 2017s were 5bp tighter at plus 252bp bid.Offshore sovereign curves pushed up in cash price terms, with the Philippines due 2037s up 0.375 at 104.75 bid and the Indonesia 2042s up by the same margin at 105.75 bid.

China property continues to grind higher, with the health of the market exemplified by the price action on the recent MMI Property which is up at 102 bid or 2 points above reoffer. Cogard 2018s are a half higher at 94.75 bid, while the Agile 16s are up a full point at 91.5 bid.

