SINGAPORE, February 20 (IFR) - Asian credit markets
are closing out the session in solid shape, with the recent
avalanche of Hong Kong deals between 5bp-12bp tighter on the
back of the weekend cut in bank reserve requirements from the
PBOC, and investment grade and China property around 3bp-5bp
tighter and a point higher respectively.
Eyes remain on the approval of the Greek austerity package
and a deal with private debt holders which is likely to come in
at a 70% haircut. The room for eurozone shocks remains and
players are eyeing today's positive Asian price action with
extreme caution.
Although fund flows slowed their pace in the week to
February 15, foreign investors bought USD768m of EM bonds over
the period, still a strong number but weaker than the record
USD1.9bn of flow reported the week before according to data from
HSBC.
The flows are pushing down yields in Asian government bond
markets amid fears that a hot money bubble is developing in
govvie bond markets in Indonesia, Korea and China.The iTraxx
series 16 closed out 3bp tighter at 161bp bid, while single name
liquid CDS is between 2bp to 4bp tighter.
Leading the way were the Philippines and Indonesia, with 4bp
tightening at 155bp and 160bp respectively. China pulled in 3bp
to 119bp while Hutch and Thailand were 2bp tighter each at 137bp
and 154bp.
In the primary space, Hong Kong blue-chip Swire is gearing
up for a chunky Global via HSBC, J.P. Morgan and one other bank,
underlining the fashion for anything out of Hong Kong at the
moment as borrowers disintermediate business away from the
expensive local loan market.
The day's best performer out of Hong Kong were the recent
Henderson Land 2017s which contracted 12bp to Treasuries plus
395bp bid. And the new Wharf 2017s were in 10bp at plus 332bp
bid while the holdco Wheelock pulled in 5bp to plus 390bp bid.
Blue chip Hutch 2017s were 5bp tighter at plus 252bp
bid.Offshore sovereign curves pushed up in cash price terms,
with the Philippines due 2037s up 0.375 at 104.75 bid and the
Indonesia 2042s up by the same margin at 105.75 bid.
China property continues to grind higher, with the health of
the market exemplified by the price action on the recent MMI
Property which is up at 102 bid or 2 points above reoffer.
Cogard 2018s are a half higher at 94.75 bid, while the Agile 16s
are up a full point at 91.5 bid.
