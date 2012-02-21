SINGAPORE, February 21 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were in an upbeat mood following the ratification of the Greek bailout package to the tune of ?130bn, although a regional debt trader in Singapore said he firmly believes the market is "setting itself up for a fall."

He characterized the current dominance of the issuance flow by Hong Kong companies as a situation of the "tycoons versus the private banks," and noted that as well as holding the trump cards in terms of issuance, the tycoons are also buyers of their peer group's newly minted paper.

In a reminder of how Kong is dominating the pipe, the SAR conglomerate Swire is set to tap the market to the tune of US$1bn via a 10-year, with the deal's books already standing at that level prior to the New York open.

And property company Sun Hung Kai is lining up a tap of its due 2022s via sole books HSBC.

The trader noted that Philippines onshore buyers are out in force at the long end of the curve and said that the consequent tightening of spreads in long end Phillie paper thanks to a sell-off in Treasuries, with the 10-year backing off in Asia hours to 2.04% was forcing real money into the Philippines offshore market.

At around Treasuries plus 140bp bid, the Philippines 2037s are looking optically tight, although the old off-the run 25-year had traded as tight as plus 90bp in early 2010. The 2037s were last at 105.5 bid or a half point higher on the day.

The offshore Indonesia curve also gained a half at the 30-year point, with the 2042s last bid at 106.5. Indonesia's positive ratings dynamic is pulling in hot money to the onshore and offshore curves and although Indo govvies look expensive to those of Triple A rated Australia at around 60bp, regional traders expect a further tightening in the spread on the inflow of offshore money.

Meanwhile the short end of the Indian bank curve continues to find buyers, with the Bank of India 2015s in 15bp today at Treasuries plus 390bp bid, and the Bank of Baroda and ICICI 2015s in 10bp at plus 390bp bid. Buying interest has been seen in the Bank of East Asia 2020s which contracted 10bp today to plus 350bp bid.

Hong Kong bank paper remains well bid at high cash premiums, but it seems investors are neglecting to realize that the paper contains regulatory puts at par, which are effective under the Basel 3 regime.

"They are playing with fire," said the Singapore trader. "It seems to me the credit story in Asia is in danger of getting tired. We have basically enjoyed the post 2008 recovery for the past two years and now the danger is that growth will contract and drag down sentiment.

You're seeing some pretty anaemic growth levels in Singapore and Thailand and exports are falling. And Europe isn't going to help on the exports story and I suspect the US not very much either," said the trader.

China property names are unchanged to a point higher, with the Cogard 2018s up a half at 95.25 bid, the Longfor 2017s up a point at 98.25 bid and the Evergrande 2015s up a quarter at 96.25 bid. Single name CDS is broadly unchanged, with the exception being Hutch, which is 1bp wider at 134bp bid.

Recent new issues have washed their faces, with the new Wharf 2017s in 9bp on the day for a plus 323bp bid and the Hutch 2022s in 6bp at plus 246bp.

The iTraxx series 16 is unchanged on the day at 157bp, in an indication of the current market ambiguity as to future direction. It could be that the Singapore trader is right.

