SINGAPORE, February 22 (IFR) - Asia had a solid if uninspiring trading session, with players having fully absorbed the Greek debt package story and now likely to focus on execution risk. Volume remains thin and two-way interest patchy.

Hong Kong primary issuance continues to hog the headlines, with Shui On Land adding to the US$8.5bn-odd of issuance seen from the SAR since the year kicked off, with a tap of its recent 2015s.

Interestingly, the bulk of the new issuance has gone off the run more rapidly than usual, with trading indications remaining fully live only in the following couple of days post-issuance and after-market iquidity poor.

In the recent new issue space, the Wharf 2017s continue to impress, having pulled in to a Treasuries plus 320bp bid versus the plus 400bp reoffer, although the paper has backed off 5bp today in Asia.

A regional analyst saw the deal as having been mispriced, on the view that with its A rating from Fitch alone, it would sit naturally a few notches below its industry peers.

But it appears to have been repriced by the market closer to its dual rated Single A peers in the Hong Kong property space. Wharf's holdco Wheelock was seen by the analyst as attractive at its offer some 60bp back of Wharf.

He also saw the Sun Hung Kai 2022s as offering value in the Hong Kong blue chip space, with the 2022s out 3bp today at plus 265bp bid, and cheap to the recently issued Swire 2022s, which today tightened in to plus 250bp, or 10bp in from reoffer.

He sees the current level on Swire as rich on that comparable basis, with the USD5bn book having prompted the tightening on the US$500m trade as under-allocated accounts pushed into secondary to fill the gap in their orders.

The price action on the Philippines curve has slowed down, with the local Manila onshore bank buyer having ceased lifting paper across the Phillie curve. The 2037s are of an eighth at 105.25 bid.

The Indonesia 2042s are off by the same margin at 106.375 mid. In the meantime China property paper is stable, but many players are asking for how long the grinding revovery in the sector, which got beaten up in October, can last.

An optical highlight is the recovery of the Longfor 2016s up to a 99 mid over the past few days, having traded in the 80s prior to Chinese New Year. The property sector has stalled today in secondary, with the most liquid names broadly unchanged.

With February the first 'clean' month without a major public holiday, property sales data from China's National Statistics Bureau will be closely watched in early March for signs of a major slowdown in property sales in the country. Extremely weak data are expected and will almost certainly take the shine off the recent rally in China property counters.

