SINGAPORE, February 23 (IFR) - The tone in Asia today is weaker, with players continuing to fret about execution risk of the Greek debt package, underlined by Fitch's cut of the country's credit rating to C from CCC, citing the risk of default going forward, as well as rising oil prices.

Also thrown into the negative mix was weaker PMI data out of Europe and China. Again flow was light and regional bankers, although cautious, believe the weight of money waiting to be put to work will keep primary offshore markets in rude health over the medium ter. The iTraxx Asia index closed out at 163bp bid or 1bp wider on the day.

The USD75m tap by Shui On Land of its USD400m 2015s met with 3.5 times cover and the funged bond is trading decently in secondary, having last printed at 102.375, versus a par tap. Among the other crop of recent new issues, the Sun Hung Kai 2022s were last at Treasuries plus 265bp, versus a plus 270bp tap.

The Swire 2022s last printed a plus 250bp bid versus a plus 260bp reoffer. The straggler is the DBS 2017s, which are 5bp north of reoffer, at Treasuries plus 150bp bid. Other underperformers on the day are the Wharf and Wheelock 2017s, which each added 2bp to plus 312bp and plus 388bp respectively.

Meanwhile there were two significant corporate events in the form of a profit warning from Lonking, which cited higher operating costs and falling margins, and a suspension of Lai Fung's stock on rumours that the company may be taken private or is about to launch a rights issue. The Lonking 2016s fell 1.25 points on the warning, while the Lai Fung 2014s were unchanged at 98.

China property was broadly unchanged, with players eyeing the release in early March of February sales data in the sector, which are widely expected to have fallen significantly. The bellwether Cogard 2018s are unchanged at 96.25.

The sector outperformer has been the Kaisa 2015s, which have benefited from the fact that the company registered 15% sales growth in January versus sharp falls in its peer group. The paper has rallied up 1.25 points over the week, adding 0.25 today to 96.75 bid.

