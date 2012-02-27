SINGAPORE, February 27 (IFR) - Asian credit markets sold off in steady but un-dramatic fashion in the afternoon session, with investment grade drifting around 5bp wider in light flow. Equities set the tone early on, with the market eyeing a raft of data releases this week which are likely to set the medium term tone. Among the highlights will be release of the LTRO borrowing data from the ECB, with a whopping EUR1trn expected to have been drawn down by European banks in the latest round of emergency funding.

Meanwhile among other highlights, final US GDP data, the ISM PMI and Case-Schiller housing data are all coming up this week as well as China PMI on Thursday.

According to a Nomura research note, fast money is a better seller of the recent new issues, with Wheelock 2017s and SMBC 2022s singled out. The worst performer of the recent issuance round has been the DBS 2017s which are 5bp wider on the day and are closing out at 153bp/150bp, with the dubious distinction of having failed to print above reoffer since pricing last week. The street is a better seller of the paper.

In Singapore dollars, the recently issued Singapore Post perp has washed its face despite the high beta of the counter, with the touch last 101.625, but the paper printed a high of 102.125 earlier today in Asia.China property counters have held in well despite the looming release of February sales data for the sector, which are widely expected to be extremely soft. Still, according to Nomura, fast money and retail have been better sellers of the Evergrande curve and of Yanlord, with the latter conducting an investor update and a deal print likely upon conclusion.

Elsewhere in high-yield, Vedanta's 2018s and 2021s performed well, adding around 2 points on the back of news of a full-scale restructuring of the company's corporate structure, which is expected to save it US$200m in the first year post completion. Granular newsflow out of Asia has been practically non-existent over the past few weeks, and the environment has been decidedly macro. However with a round of full-year results from corporate Asia due out this week, that situation is about to reverse.

With oil on a major roll, Asian sovereigns which subsidise their onshore petroleum industries have been hit, led by the Indonesia offshore curve.

During the surge up last week of WTI futures to the key 112 level, sellers came into the offshore Indonesia, Philippines and Thai spaces. So from last Thursday's levels the Indonesia 2042s are off a point and shed another eighth this afternoon, with the touch last 105.5/106. The Philippines 2037s showed identical price action and were last at the same price as the Indo 30-year. Lacking an offshore sovereign point, sellers were using the PTTEP 2021s as a proxy to express fears that a sustained rise in the oil price will ramp up inflation and strain public finances. The PTTEPs widened 5bp on the day to Treasuries plus 265bp bid.

Primary Markets Axis Banks is out with a new USD 5-year via Barclays Capital, Citi, HSBC, JPM, SCB. Preliminary guidance was set at 450bp over US Treasuries, which is considered fairly cheap. Indeed, books were already over USD750m at the Asian close.