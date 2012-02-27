SINGAPORE, February 27 (IFR) - Asian credit markets
sold off in steady but un-dramatic fashion in the afternoon
session, with investment grade drifting around 5bp wider in
light flow. Equities set the tone early on, with the market
eyeing a raft of data releases this week which are likely to set
the medium term tone. Among the highlights will be release of
the LTRO borrowing data from the ECB, with a whopping EUR1trn
expected to have been drawn down by European banks in the latest
round of emergency funding.
Meanwhile among other highlights, final US GDP data, the ISM
PMI and Case-Schiller housing data are all coming up this week
as well as China PMI on Thursday.
According to a Nomura research note, fast money is a better
seller of the recent new issues, with Wheelock 2017s and SMBC
2022s singled out. The worst performer of the recent issuance
round has been the DBS 2017s which are 5bp wider on the day and
are closing out at 153bp/150bp, with the dubious distinction of
having failed to print above reoffer since pricing last week.
The street is a better seller of the paper.
In Singapore dollars, the recently issued Singapore Post
perp has washed its face despite the high beta of the counter,
with the touch last 101.625, but the paper printed a high of
102.125 earlier today in Asia.China property counters have held
in well despite the looming release of February sales data for
the sector, which are widely expected to be extremely soft.
Still, according to Nomura, fast money and retail have been
better sellers of the Evergrande curve and of Yanlord, with the
latter conducting an investor update and a deal print likely
upon conclusion.
Elsewhere in high-yield, Vedanta's 2018s and 2021s performed
well, adding around 2 points on the back of news of a full-scale
restructuring of the company's corporate structure, which is
expected to save it US$200m in the first year post completion.
Granular newsflow out of Asia has been practically non-existent
over the past few weeks, and the environment has been decidedly
macro. However with a round of full-year results from corporate
Asia due out this week, that situation is about to reverse.
With oil on a major roll, Asian sovereigns which subsidise
their onshore petroleum industries have been hit, led by the
Indonesia offshore curve.
During the surge up last week of WTI futures to the key 112
level, sellers came into the offshore Indonesia, Philippines and
Thai spaces. So from last Thursday's levels the Indonesia 2042s
are off a point and shed another eighth this afternoon, with the
touch last 105.5/106. The Philippines 2037s showed identical
price action and were last at the same price as the Indo
30-year. Lacking an offshore sovereign point, sellers were using
the PTTEP 2021s as a proxy to express fears that a sustained
rise in the oil price will ramp up inflation and strain public
finances. The PTTEPs widened 5bp on the day to Treasuries plus
265bp bid.
Primary Markets
Axis Banks is out with a new USD 5-year via Barclays Capital,
Citi, HSBC, JPM, SCB. Preliminary guidance was set at 450bp over
US Treasuries, which is considered fairly cheap. Indeed, books
were already over USD750m at the Asian close.