SINGAPORE, February 28 (IFR) - Asian credit markets
had a solid, if uninspiring low liquidity day, with the Asian
results season hovering over sentiment, but results so far
generally coming in on the positive side.
Hong Kong toll road and property company Road King reported
HK818m of full-year profit, which was a respectable result and
had little impact on the company's due 2015 bond which was
unchanged at Treasuries plus 290bp/280bp.
A few potential "black swans" are hanging around, including
the possibility for the Greek restructuring to kick in CDS and a
shock Spanish 8.5% budget deficit, with both serving to remind
investors of the ongoing gravity of the eurozone crisis and the
fact that it is not going to be resolved any time soon.
And the big data release this week for Asia will be
Thursday's China PMI, which has the potential to rattle markets
should it come in weak.
Meanwhile the sell-off in the Indonesian offshore curve
reversed today on optimism that a rising oil price will not
smash a hole in the country's finances. The Indonesia 2042s
bounced a point to 106.5, largely on the back of offshore real
money buying, with the search for yield outside the ultra low
rate G3 markets pulling cash into Asia?s local and offshore
government markets.
Rumours are out there that Hong Kong telco PCCW might be the
latest to get on the SAR issuance bandwagon, with the company
having issued decent results and now through the issuance
blackout period.
Issuance would make sense given that the company has
recently smoothed out its debt profile, having paid off bank
loans of around US$1bn thanks to its selling its telco operation
to HKT Trust, from which it raised that sum.
It could prefund its 6% due July 2013 dollar bond with
proceeds from a new deal and extend out its liquid on-the-run
curve in the process. The most liquid PCCW bond is its due
2016s, which were last offered at Treasuries plus 280bp.
The new Axis Bank 2017s survived an early scare in secondary
when the bid was 2bp north of the Treasuries plus 440bp reoffer
for most of the day, as the paper rebounded to close out at plus
438bp/435bp.
Investment grade credit was broadly unchanged to 3bp tighter
on the day, with the series 16 index closing out at 160bp/162bp.
Single name CDS was also broadly unchanged as was the China
property space, which is awaiting with baited breath February
sales data, scheduled for release early next month. Sector
bellwether Cogard 2018s hit a near four month high and printed a
98 mid.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com