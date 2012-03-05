SINGAPORE, March 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were
weaker over the day, although most of the damage was done at the
open and the trading range has been basically flat for most of
the session.
The culprit was the statement from Chinese Premier Wen that
the government is targeting 7.5% GDP growth this year,
indicating tolerance of a lower rate versus the average of the
past five years by around 2% and less likelihood of the use of
monetary stimulus.
In addition the Chinese authorities have quashed plans by
Shanghai, Wuhu and Foshan to independently ease buying
restrictions in their local property markets.
These inputs weakened the Asia series 16 IG index by 4bp to
a 160bp mid, with the index opening wide and failing to pullback
over the day. In the meantime to summarize the session,
investment grade paper was between 3bp-4bp wider, as was single
name CDS.
Looking at the short term, despite major market fatigue with
headline risk out of Greece, on Thursday it will be known
whether CAC will kick in on the voluntary price holder haircut
of Greek debt and in turn whether CDS will be triggered.
This could in turn force a renegotiation of the entire Greek
bailout package and it is clear that we are not out of the woods
yet when it comes to the Greek debacle.
Also colouring sentiment will be US PMI and factory order
for February which will give a clearer idea of just how strong
the US economy is, with every positive piece of data being
contradicted by negative numbers.
In the meantime, the Philippines offshore curve was boosted
by ongoing local bank buying, with the 2037s punching through to
a 108 handle or a half higher on the day, at 108.125 bid. The
Indonesia 2042s are bid at the same level, with offshore buyers
on the hunt for investment grade yield responsible for the
buying. Each gained 2 points last week.
And in a measure of just how frothy the market was last
week, the IG component of the JACI pulled in 24bp last week, for
an overall JACI tightening of 118bp to 311bp.
Deals launched into this heady market have held their own,
with the recent Singtel printing a Treasuries plus 139bp tight
today, versus a plus 150bp reoffer. The paper is closing out at
plus 140bp bid.
Less dramatic but indicating on-the-mark pricing has been
the recent UOB 2017s which printed at plus 144bp and are closing
out 2bp south of that. The Hutch curve was subject to modest
steepening pressure with the 2017s/2022s slope adding 4bp for a
15bp steepness.
Elsewhere, China property counters are holding up well in
the face of the defeat of the local authorities' plans for
market easing. The sector bellwether Cogard 2018s are off a half
at 100.5 bid, while the Yanlord 2017s and 2018s are up a half
each at 89.75 and 88.75 respectively.