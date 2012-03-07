SINGAPORE, March 7 (IFR) - Asian credit markets opened
weak on the back of a poor US equity session and weak opening
levels on regional bourses. But the afternoon has shown residual
strength, largely on the back of short covering rather than
active new money buying.
Many players are of the opinion that the Greek PSI will fail
to garner the required private holder quorum to avoid default,
the market is bracing for the first default from a sovereign
member of the eurozone.
The Asia series 16 would probably be a lot wider but for the
fact that no one wants to be short ahead of the March 20 roll.
It is closing out 3bp on the day (to add to yesterday's 5bp
widening) on a 168bp bid.
The week's new issues have held up well, with the Berau Coal
USD500m Global last made 101-101.75 from a par reoffer, and the
price action unsurprising in the context of the deal's USD9.5bn
book and underallocated accounts scrambling to get paper.
Meanwhile the OCBC new three-year vanished from broker
screens early after the break and was last made an astonishing
Treasuries plus 128bp/118bp, with almost no offers to be had. It
was reoffered at plus 130bp.
With just USD7.4bn of outstanding offshore Indonesian
ex-sovereign debt and just USD3.2bn from the country's coal
miners, it wasn't surprising to see the inherent rarity value
bid lifting Berau?s books into the stratosphere.
Elsewhere the Hyundai Capital Services was last plus
269bp/268bp and has washed its face nicely from a plus 275bp
reoffer. The deal was the first in a while from Asia that priced
through the issuer's implied curve, and is another sign of the
Asian primary market's robustness.
It could be that we have seen the first cracks to appear in
the China offshore seasoned property space, with the Country
Garden 2018s down at 98.75 bid, or 0.375 weaker on the day,
having a traded a 101 offer as recently as Monday.
The Longfor 2016s shed a point to 98.5 bid in another
indication that the recent run-up in China property counters
might be losing steam. Shimoa released sales numbers for
February which showed a 71% y-o-y gain, but on the back of poor
January numbers, the company's sales are down 31% in the year to
date.
The Shimao due 2018s closed out unchanged at 93 bid.
Meanwhile Glorious Properties sales are 43% down on the year and
GZ R&F off 3%.
