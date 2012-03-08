SINGAPORE, March 8 (IFR) - Asia credit markets have
caught a PSI-induced mood of euphoria as early indications
suggest that the required quorum for Greece to avoid a
disorderly default is on the cards.
There was some jaw-dropping price action in the afternoon
session. Not least was the tightening to a Treasuries plus 352
bid versus a plus 370bp reoffer from the tap of its 5-year from
Hong Kong's Lifestyle.
Equally distinctive was the 2.75 point surge in the
Philippines due 2037s, which admittedly came off weakness in the
paper over the past 24 hours.
Heavy local buying was responsible for the move up to 106.75
bid. It's sobering to note that the Philippines now trades
around 50bp through Mexico at this tenor. And while the country
gears up for a likely bump-up to investment grade like its
regional peer Indonesia, traders are preparing to start trading
the Phillie dollar curve on a Treasury spread rather than on a
cash basis.
The Asia IG series 16 index put on its most aggressive
tightening this year, pulling in 7bp to close out at
156bp/159bp. Meanwhile Philippines miner Carmen Copper is lining
up a five-year with rumoured pricing in the 6.5%-7% area,
something which appears optically tight.
Still with Philippines corporate ICTSI's 7.375 due 2020, an
appropriate comp, trading at 5.4%, you would have to say the
deal stands a chance at that guidance.
The recently issued OCBC 3-year has become slightly more
liquid than it was post-break yesterday and was last made plus
125bp/120bp, for a 5bp bid/offer rather than yesterday's
colossal 10bp spread. Still, there are few bonds available to
lift, according to a regional syndicate head.
That level represents a plus 114bp-109bp spread to the
2-year Treasury, over which the bond is now being traded. The
market is now a hostage of fortune to tonight's PSI result, and
massive price action, either to the upside or the downside is
waiting in the wings.
In a measure of the importance of the PSI outcome, the
regional syndicate head noted that he had a deal good to go this
morning but that the issuer decided to wait until after the PSI
deadline had passed.
(Jonathan.Rogers@thomsonreuters.com)