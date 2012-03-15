SINGAPORE, March 15 (IFR) - The rally that Asian
credits have experienced in the past week continued today with
the Asia ex-Japan IG Index tightening 3bp more. It closed around
144bp mid-market, its tightest level since September.
It is now also firmly rooted below the key 150bp level that
seemed to resist being breached throughout February. "We are now
in a new range," said a trader in Hong Kong.
He was betting that in the same way as for most of the past
40 days the index has moved between 150bp and 160bp, it will now
stay in the 140s. The pace of tightening, though, has slacked
off.
If the IG index is back to levels not seen since the
downgrade of the US, cash is outperforming. The result is that
the higher grade sovereigns in the region tightened some 10bp
while some of the lower-rated investment-grade names tightened
also some 8bp.
Part of that was simply because these sovereigns
outperformed US Treasuries, which saw yields widen even as
theirs tightened.
But overall, this indicates that accounts were actively
buying bonds in the market and not just making bets on the
direction of the market. "Everything was better-bid today," said
a trader in Singapore. Indeed, this has brought the basis for
some of the names into deeply negative territory.
The spread on Indonesia's 10-year bonds for instance is in
the 130bp area while its 5-year CDS remains at 148bp. The same
goes for the Philippines as the spread on its 10-year is at
118bp while its protection is quoted at 135bp.
It seems though, that anyone seeking a basis trade on these
imbalances would looking smarter betting that the CDS will
tighten instead of shorting the bonds. Support has been constant
and traders say there is no sign of it letting down. Still,
today traders reported the moves were less intense and accounts
were not so keen on building positions as they were earlier in
the week.
"There is more of squaring off going on," said one trader in
Hong Kong. Indeed, the flows indicate that investors are at the
stage of just picking their last longs but not building up the
whole position as they were before.
There is also a bit of a shift to higher-beta bonds at this
point. That move was underscored by the USD6.25bn that Agile
Properties garnered yesterday and the similar USD6.5bn in orders
put through for the Development Bank of Mongolia.
But in further sign of some retrenchment, after tightening
out of the box, Agile gave back some gains today and closed at
99.40-100.00 below reoffer of 99.90. DBM, however, performed
well and closed at 100.75-101.00 after pricing at par overnight.