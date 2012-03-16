SINGAPORE, March 16 (IFR) - Chinese property bonds remained under pressure today following the sudden spike in primary supply from the sector. A new bond priced by KWG to yield 13.5% yesterday weighed on the space with most bonds dropping as much as USD1.

The worst performer was RenHe, which has already been suffering since its rating was downgraded one notch to B+ by S&P earlier this week. The company's 2016s, which had started the week bid at 84.00 were being bid today 81.50. One trader said that anyone who could find a buyer was selling what they had.

But RenHe was not alone. KWG's deal had the effect of making it clear to investors that Chinese property companies will return to the market and are willing to pay up for money. The prospect of supply pushed the prices on all bonds in the sector about USD1 lower.

Even the week's outperformers, Agile's new 2017s, lost some ground today and fell below reoffer of 99.90 closing at 98.75-99.25. They had traded above par earlier in the week, The newly created KWG 2017s were showing no strength and remained below reoffer level at 98.75.

However, trading was scant, as befits a Friday session, with just a handful of spaced-out trades being printed. It was enough, though, for the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG 16 index to touch a level it had not seen since the first week of August.

The key CDS yardstick was closing the session bid at 135bp. Indeed, at that level it was set for a bounce given that it was touching the resistance of the two standard deviation bollinger band of the 51-day moving average. "Looks like its time to sell," said a trader in Singapore.

Yet, it does not look like the bounce is coming so soon. Fund flows into EM fixed income were very strong at USD1.4bn according to EPFR, almost 14% higher than the week before.

And if the IG index breaches through that second bollinger, its next resistance is only at 115bp, where the three standard deviation bollinger is. The index has only breached through the three-standard deviation bollinger band three times in the past two years.

Twice it was a widening move due to major volatility in the market but once, last February, it was a tightening move. But once it touched the other bollinger it bounced invariably. So it seems that while the trader could be proven wrong this time, there is only so much more that Asian IG credits can tighten.

To be sure, much of the tightening in the index was driven by a sharp move in US Treasuries, instead of a sudden spike in interest for Asian investment-grade. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury spiked almost 20bp this week amid a sudden bout of risk appetite.

And while Asian benchmarks did drop in price as well, they lagged the benchmark and saw their spreads tighten as a result. For instance, the yield on the 2037 bonds of the Philippines widened only some 10bp throughout the week while the 30-year US Treasury widened a whopping 27bp. Even having outperformed US Treasuries, though, benchmarks lost ground from a price perspective.

Indonesia's 2042s lost some USD2 in the week to close today at 106.25 mid-market. But, given the level of outperformance to the US Treasuries, it looks like they could be set for a correction next week, at least from a price perspective.