SINGAPORE, May 8 (IFR) - Trading activity picked up in Asia on Tuesday following a positive session in the US. As the market shrugged off the weekend news from Europe in the US session, Asian investors became bolder and levels were lifted across the board. Volumes also more than doubled compared to yesterday.

However, one trader in Singapore said that most of the bullish bets were being placed by brokers creating long positions and covering shorts. Real money was still buying selectively, as it has been for the past three weeks, he said.

Private banking accounts, though, were still sellers as they expressed concerns about the direction of the market through their portfolios.

Still, the street was going long and interest in IG bonds picked up especially in the afternoon, as the London desks came in. Credit was outperforming equities too, as the Hang Seng index ended the day in negative territory and the FTSE was also on the red by the time Asia closed.

Yet, even names as Hong Leong Bank -- which was initially under pressure following the announcement of a new deal by another Malaysian lender, RHB Bank -- tightened. The 2017s of the lender closed the session at UST+238bp mid-market, some 4bp-5bp tighter in the day.

Those bonds underperformed compared to the broader market, though. For instance, the new 5-year bond by Korea Western Power tightened 10bp to close at 220bp mid-market. Hana Bank's new 5-year tightened by almost as much to close at 256bp.

Philippines 2021s were also in high demand, especially in the morning, having closed some 30ct stronger in price terms at 106.20 and Pertamina 2022s closed up some 20ct at 99.75.

In spite of the bullish movement, some traders were skeptical. "I am not putting my bets in, to me it does not make sense to be chasing the daily trend," said one trader in Singapore. "People see risk-on and they start buying -- I am waiting for the market to drop before I get in," he said.

