SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credit remains braced for
headline risk out of the eurozone, with the news of the JP
Morgan trading loss seeming to harden the recently emerging
risk-off mode of thought.
Still, there are signs of underlying resilience, in
particular the ability of China oil major Sinopec to gets its
jumbo USD3bn three-parter over the line, with the deal's hefty
book demonstrating that there is depth of liquidity to the Asia
primary market, something which regional DCM bankers will be
particularly mindful of.
"There is abundant demand for a high quality name at the
right price and the market remains open for this asset class.
But as people fear another round of eurozone dislocation on
global markets they are likely to remain averse to higher beta
and lower quality credits in the short term," said a regional
syndicate head.
Still despite that call on high beta, the market still seems
willing to take on high duration counters, as shown by the
positive performance of the new Sinopec 2042s, which have come
in to a Treasuries plus 182bp bid, from a plus 185bp reoffer.
Meanwhile the earlier sluggishness of the deal's five and
10-year tranches has been reversed, with the due 2017s in 7bp at
a 198bp bid, from an earlier 2bp widening to reoffer, while the
2022s are in 6bp at plus 204bp bid, having also added 2bp in the
Asia morning.
Meanwhile this week's other print, for China Yangzhou Coal
has not fared as well, underlining the prevailing credit
discrimination, with the issue's 2017s out 4bp to a Treasuries
plus 374bp bid and the 2022s out 3bp to plus 393bp.
The price action suggests that, for now at least, the
prospects of a deal from the lower reaches of the credit curve
flying out of the window are poor.
Single name and index CDS had a quiet day with little in the
way of two-way flow. The iTraxx series 17 IG index is closing
out 2bp wider at 180bp while the worst casualty of the day has
been Thailand's CDS which added 7bp to 145bp, although traders
and syndicate officers were at a loss as to how to explain the
price action.
China, Korea and Malaysia each added 3bp to 123bp, 130bp and
123bp bid respectively. The Philippines and Indonesia cash
curves were each an eighth better, with the Phillie 2037s bid at
106.125 and the Indo 2042s bid at 103, with each having come
significantly off the rich cash premiums of a month or so ago on
the retreat from credit.
Elsewhere in the new issue space, the Lippo Karawaci 2017s
are up at 99.625 bid from their recent 99.32 reoffer, although
down a half from the high print of the day.
