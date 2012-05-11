SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credit remains braced for headline risk out of the eurozone, with the news of the JP Morgan trading loss seeming to harden the recently emerging risk-off mode of thought.

Still, there are signs of underlying resilience, in particular the ability of China oil major Sinopec to gets its jumbo USD3bn three-parter over the line, with the deal's hefty book demonstrating that there is depth of liquidity to the Asia primary market, something which regional DCM bankers will be particularly mindful of.

"There is abundant demand for a high quality name at the right price and the market remains open for this asset class. But as people fear another round of eurozone dislocation on global markets they are likely to remain averse to higher beta and lower quality credits in the short term," said a regional syndicate head.

Still despite that call on high beta, the market still seems willing to take on high duration counters, as shown by the positive performance of the new Sinopec 2042s, which have come in to a Treasuries plus 182bp bid, from a plus 185bp reoffer.

Meanwhile the earlier sluggishness of the deal's five and 10-year tranches has been reversed, with the due 2017s in 7bp at a 198bp bid, from an earlier 2bp widening to reoffer, while the 2022s are in 6bp at plus 204bp bid, having also added 2bp in the Asia morning.

Meanwhile this week's other print, for China Yangzhou Coal has not fared as well, underlining the prevailing credit discrimination, with the issue's 2017s out 4bp to a Treasuries plus 374bp bid and the 2022s out 3bp to plus 393bp.

The price action suggests that, for now at least, the prospects of a deal from the lower reaches of the credit curve flying out of the window are poor.

Single name and index CDS had a quiet day with little in the way of two-way flow. The iTraxx series 17 IG index is closing out 2bp wider at 180bp while the worst casualty of the day has been Thailand's CDS which added 7bp to 145bp, although traders and syndicate officers were at a loss as to how to explain the price action.

China, Korea and Malaysia each added 3bp to 123bp, 130bp and 123bp bid respectively. The Philippines and Indonesia cash curves were each an eighth better, with the Phillie 2037s bid at 106.125 and the Indo 2042s bid at 103, with each having come significantly off the rich cash premiums of a month or so ago on the retreat from credit.

Elsewhere in the new issue space, the Lippo Karawaci 2017s are up at 99.625 bid from their recent 99.32 reoffer, although down a half from the high print of the day.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com