SINGAPORE, May 15 (IFR) - It was a yo-yo session for Asian
credit, with cash widening around 10bp-15bp at the open and
coming back to around a 5bp-10bp net widening on the day as we
come up to the close.
Meanwhile the wide print for the IG Asia series 17 was
191bp/193bp at the Asia open, with a 1bp tightening seen by the
London open and a 6bp further tightening seen over the past half
hour or so, largely on the back of short covering, according to
a regional syndicate officer.
The eurozone backdrop is as ever gloomy, with Spanish
10-year yields adding to their 22bp spike of yesterday at the
open in Europe, to a current 6.26%, while Italian 10-year BTP
yields are 5bp wider on yesterday's close to 5.75%.
Further fuel was added to the eurozone fire yesterday with
Moody's downgrade of 26 Italian banks, and, although widely
expected by market players, adds to the sense that a new and
extremely dangerous phase of the eurozone crisis is unfolding.
On average, Asia high-yield paper was off 1.5-2 cash points
and most of the recent new issue space was firmly in red
territory, tellingly with the new Shanshui Cement trading down
to a 99 bid, having held its own above reoffer since issuance
and yesterday quoted at a 100.3 bid.
Measure of the fragility of the new issue space can be seen
from the sogginess of high-grade China paper, with the new CNOOC
10-year 18bp north of its reoffer spread of Treasuries plus
190bp and CNPC's due 2017s out at a plus 210bp bid from the
deal's plus 185bp reoffer.
Interestingly, in a measure of the resilience of the ultra
long segment, the CNOOC due 2042s are closing out at a plus
188bp bid, versus their plus190bp reoffer, with the syndicate
officer suggesting that investors are willing to hold onto the
paper given its relatively high yield and in anticipation of
lower long end Treasury yields and the positive duration effect
that will bring them.
In terms of the remainder of the week, eurozone first
quarter GDP data will be closely watched as a cue to short-term
price action.
With Spanish and Italian bond yields still opening higher
despite a shock 0.5% rise in Germany's first quarter GDP
released today at the European open -at more than five times the
consensus and enabling Germany to avoid the technical recession
which was widely forecast - all signs are that the eurozone
economy as a whole will be the input for investors.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com