SINGAPORE, May 17 (IFR) - Asia credit spreads pulled back marginally from yesterday's wides, with the iTraxx series 17 IG index 4bp tighter at 192bp/194bp, although most of the price action was dominated by short covering rather than the outright acquisition of new trading positions.

For the same reason, the single name CDS which was hammered yesterday has come back, with yesterday's 15bp spike on the Philippines reversed by 7bp to 177bp/182bp and Indonesia pulling in 6bp to 203bp/208bp while China tightened 3bp to 129bp/132bp. Against these moves in CDS, cash was largely unchanged on the day.

London's stable opening is helping temper the tone, with anything other than another sharp fall seen as good news from which to build a base of support, although many are of the opinion that this simply represents a stay of execution. A regional syndicate head noted that with a Greek election more than a month away, the time between now and then is likely to resemble something of a "dead zone."

Still, aside from Greece, there is the ever present bogeyman of contagion in front of the market, and although Spanish CDS remains unchanged at 540bp and its 10-year Treasury bond 5bp wider at 6.35%, the risk of high downside volatility remains. Results of a Spanish Treasury auction are due for release imminently and will set the tone for today's trading session in European credit and tomorrow's open in Asian credit.

Until a full-blown assault on eurozone government bonds occurs and the liquidity of European banks is strained to the maximum it appears that the ECB is going to remain on the sidelines, which is hardly conducive to a market recovery. And the macro backdrop was not helped by the Fed's failure to talk up QE3, which remains for the time being the final wild card should the markets go into full-blown meltdown.

A vague glimmer of hope in the recent Asia new issue space was provided today by Sinopec's due 2022s, which are closing out 2bp tighter at Treasuries plus 208bp, or, somewhat miraculously, 2bp inside reoffer. The deal"s five-year piece is unchanged at plus 205bp, or flat to reoffer, while the 2042s are languishing underwater from their plus 185bp reoffer, at a plus 200bp bid. By contrast, the CNOOC 30-year is flat to reoffer at plus 190bp bid, while the deal's 10-year piece is hovering around a badly bruised plus 225bp bid, or 35bp north of reoffer.

China property high-yield was largely unchanged after yesterday"s mini bloodbath, with the Cogard 2018s flatlining at 95.5 bid while the Agile 2017s got a small boost and are closing out at 96/97.

