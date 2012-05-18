SINGAPORE, May 18 (IFR) - The street is ready to throw the
towel. This week, the feared call of capitulation trade started
to ring around Asian credit trading desks. The result was that
the Asia iTraxx IG ex-Japan 17 widened to a level it had not
touched since early January closing Friday around 202bp, 25bp
wider in the week and almost 50bp wide to where it started the
month.
The move also reversed the trend of the index, which had
been on a tightening bias since early December. The shift had
already happened the week before, on May 10, but the trend has
been accentuated to the point that it will take a serious move
to reverse it now.
It does not take a technical wizard to see that the market
is going down the drain, though. German bunds touched some of
their tightest yields on record this week in a clear
flight-to-safety move.
More interestingly, as banks and insurers increased their
holdings of safe-haven bonds - include Australia there - they
were also buying CDS on these countries to hedge the newly
bought positions.
The move shows in the CDS net notionals numbers circulated
by DTCC on Wednesday. While France saw the largest increase in
CDS outstanding - a natural outcome of the election - it was
followed respectively by the Netherlands, Germany and Australia.
The sudden interest in the latter three instead of
indicating that investors are more worried about their future
seems to signal that they have increased their bonds of their
bonds and hence need to hedge those holdings.
Not to mention that, in the short-term, if Greece ends up
leaving the euro zone the credit protection even for some of the
safest countries in the world will become more expensive. The
threat is so real, that strategists are already drawing
scenarios to position for what Paul Krugman called the "Grexit."
In a foreign exchange research note circulated late last
week, HSBC was trying to offer a few ideas. The worst case
scenario drawn by the shop implied severe contagion to the other
peripheral countries but a quick rebound of the Greek economy.
If the latter happens, HSBC suggested it would entice other
countries to leave the euro too, triggering a much more serious
domino effect.
The best-case scenario had Greece leaving the euro without
causing much disturbance as the ECB insulates the rest of the
single-currency zone, but being left in such a dire situation
that any other country mulling an exit strategy will be
discouraged to follow through.
Any scenario is pretty bad, though. And bond investors have
picked up the scent of blood. At the beginning of this week,
real money was still buying in the dips as it tried to put some
last bits of inflows to work - EPFR said that EM bond funds had
net inflows of US$634m in the week ended May 16.
But toward Friday any outstanding bids disappeared from the
screens. "No one is buying anything," said a trader in
Singapore.
In Hong Kong, traders said they were having a hard time even
marking to market the little inventory they still held as price
discovery was very complicated.
"People have basically been trying to figure out where
prices are clearing all day," said a Hong Kong-based trader
today. The worst hit were naturally the less-liquid high-yield
names, with some having dropped US$6 in price terms through the
week. Agile 2017s, for one, were closing at 94.50 today.
Some were talking of a long-squeeze, saying there were a lot
of long positions being unwound as the market soured. The
activity was so intense at one point that traders began to chat
that maybe JP Morgan had been parking some money on the Asia IG
index and was now unwinding that bet.
An analyst in Singapore took a more grounded view, saying
simply that this was the first leg of a further sell-off. He
noted that typically investors react to a sell-off like the one
seen last week buying CDS to hedge their bonds holdings before
selling the bonds themselves.
That would explain why CDS underperformed cash bonds last
week. A broad measure of that is the JP Morgan IG Asia Credit
Index, which ended the week around 350bp, some 18bp wider in the
week, a better performance than the iTraxx.
Some of the recent issues provided further example of that.
Sinopec's new 10-year and 30-year bonds were among the most
traded of the newly minted bonds in the region. They ended on
Friday bid respectively at 210bp and 205bp over US Treasuries,
some 8bp wider in the week. Meanwhile, China's sovereign
five-year CDS widened almost 10bp in the week to close at 135bp.
But the move into CDS could be the prelude to much more
destructive action. "When panic sets in, liquidity dries out and
the moves in cash prices become steeper than CDS," noted a
strategist in Singapore. A trader in the city echoed the
sentiment, saying the capitulation trade is yet to be seen but
could be right around the corner.
The strategist added that there is a lot of room left for
widening too. He compared this week's activity to the market in
October, when euro zone fears added selling momentum to the
risk-off trade that had started with the downgrade of the United
States. Back then, he noted, China CDS was trading at 200bp, 5bp
wide to where it is now. The iTraxx approached 270bp at one
point.
"And we are much worse this time off than we were in
October," he said, remembering that in October economic data
from the US and China were still positive. Now, he said, there
is little to support the market.
And as the street goes short, trying to make a buck on the
way down, it just sends the market in a spiral. It will not be a
straight downhill ride, though. All throughout this week,
markets dropped for most of the day and recovered a bit toward
the close as shorts covered their intraday positions.
Any positive news could provide a relief rally and take back
some of the lost ground. But any such move should be
short-lived.
(Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com)