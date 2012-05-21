SINGAPORE, May 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were in
flat-line mode for most of the day, with an upside bias based on
a positive tone from the G8 meeting, although much of any
residual gains was attributed to short covering rather than new
position taking.
However a Hong Kong syndicate head noted that late on Friday
US accounts had been nibbling at Asian cash based on value
hunting, with mainly IG names targeted. The series 17 IG index
opened 10bp wider from Friday's close based on weak US equities,
but has remained flat throughout the day and was last made
200.03bp bid.
Fears are rising for the fate of Indian credits, as the
rupee hit an all-time low on Friday and at 54.7 to the dollar is
seen as dangerously close to the key 55 support level, at which
there are no clear technical support levels, and the currency is
seen at risk of a spike lower.
Should the rupee go into freefall, Indian issuers of G3 debt
will face onerous debt service costs, and undoubtedly if they
wish to visit offshore bond markets they will need to pay up for
the privilege.
This is amid a repricing of implied US primary market
pricing for investment grade issuers at five years, with the
required new issue premium now seen at 30bp-40bp versus just
5bp-10bp around a fortnight ago.
Indian banks widened around 10bp this morning from Friday's
close, with the touch on the Axis Bank 2017s last Treasuries
plus 460bp mid, versus plus 450bp on Friday, and the ICICI Bank
2016s out by the same margin to plus 450bp mid.
In the meantime against a less than auspicious backdrop, the
China hard landing scenario is again on the table, with the
Financial Times reporting deferrals and defaults on iron ore and
coal deliveries, and the news helping to push down the benchmark
Newcastle front month futures which are off14% and 11% for ore
and coal respectively over this quarter.
Still, there has been no significant discrete price action
in China cash or CDS today. The property bellwether Cogard 2018s
are flat at 93.5 bid while the Agile 2017s are off a quarter at
95.5 bid, and still deep underwater from their 99.9 reoffer.
In a further underscoring of the negative ratings dynamic in
the China property sector, SPG Land was downgraded a notch to B3
with a negative outlook by Moody's, based on a 36% decline in
contract sales so far this year. The company's due 2016s were
unchanged at 76/78 on the news, although deep underwater from
their 98.24 reoffer.
