SINGAPORE, May 22 (IFR) - There was the glimmer of the return of risk-on in Asian credit markets today, with the iTraxx Asia series 17 IG index chalking up a 7bp contraction coming up to the close, in from its 4bp tightening at the open, to print a closing 191bp/193bp.

Much of the price action has been ascribed to short covering ahead of today's summit of eurozone leaders, with 15bp rallied apiece in Spanish and Italian 10-year governments to 6.13% and 5.64% respectively pressuring the move to cover shorts."I'm not convinced that this is even a nascent return to risk-on.

There is a hefty net short out there in Asian credit markets and no one wants to get caught on any positive headlines emerging from the summit," said a Singapore-based bond trader.

He noted that with German and French PMI data due on Thursday (+47 market consensus on both)there is room for a quick reversal should the data come in weak. Meanwhile China flash PMI data is also due out on the same day and will closely watched for signs of a hard landing for the country's economy.

The wildcard for today's eurozone summit is the newly mooted plan to issue Eurobonds to help plug the deficits in some of the zone's weakest economies, although it seems unlikely given past form, that the Germans would agree agree to such a scheme.

In the meantime, today's best performers have been in the China oil segment, with the CNOOC 2022s closing out at 212bp/207bp, or 2bp better on the day and the CNPC 22s 3bp better at plus 220bp/210bp.

China property was slightly better bid on the back Sofun data which indicated, albeit vaguely, that contract sales might be picking up in the sector. Sector bellwether the Cogard 2018s opened a point higher from yesterday's close at 96/97, although failed to improve on those levels over the course of the day. The Agile 2017s stood out, adding a half at the close to 96/97.

Somewhat remarkably in the context of the plummeting rupee, the India credit curve has tightened, despite strong indications that a full-blown collapse of the currency will strain the debt service abilities of Indian companies with hefty offshore debts.

The Reliance 2022s are closing out at plus 395bp/385bp, or 5bp better on the day, albeit 5bp north of today's tightest print. Meanwhile the ICICI due 2016s are 5bp better at plus 445bp/430bp, on an illiquid wide bid/offer, perhaps not the most encouraging of signs.

The question now being asked by Asia's DCM bankers is when the dollar primary market will reopen for business. The earliest opportunity seems likely to be with Korea Exchange Bank, which has mandated six banks to arrange roadshows for a possible Global, kicking off next Monday.

But a drive-by transaction is possible from a solid name should equity markets surge on any pleasant surprises from today's summit. Still, it remains to be seen whether the investment grade new issue premium, which is now widely accepted as being in the 25bp-30bp range at five years, is something potential issuers are willing to swallow.

