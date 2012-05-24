SINGAPORE, May 24 (IFR) - Asia had a surprisingly resilient
trading session, given the background noise from Europe and the
disappointment that was the leaders' summit.
With players increasingly betting on a Greek exit from the
euro and 17 member states being told by the eurozone to draw up
contingency plans in the event of a "Grexit" the backdrop is
hardly auspicious for a credit rally. Still, with the market net
short, the room for a covering rally of magnitude is certainly
there. The iTraxx Asia series 17 IG index tightened 2bp at one
point today but is closing out flat at a 200bp mid.
In a measure of the fears of the impact of a Grexit on other
eurozone member countries, Spanish CDS is out 7bp at 550bp,
Italian by the same margin at 520bp and the Netherlands by 6bp
to 133bp.
Still, there is a measure of insulation from this price
action in Asia, with China's cost of protection unchanged at
137bp, while Korea is in 1bp at 143bp and Malaysia by the same,
to 135bp.
German and French PMI data are due for release today (+47
market consensus on both) and there is room for further steep
declines in European equities and credit should the data come in
weak.
Meanwhile for those who are proponents of the China hard
landing thesis, there was some meat in the form of weak flash
PMI data, although this little impact on China credits. The
CNOOC 2022s ended the day 2bp tighter at Treasuries plus 210bp
while the CNPC 2022s pulled in 1bp to plus 215bp bid.
China property was unchanged to a half point weaker, with
bellwether Cogard 2018s at 94.5 bid down a half, having shed 2.5
points over three trading days, while the Agile 2017s also
dropped a half to 95.5 bid.
The India credit curve underperformed the broader market as
the rupee continued to smash through record lows versus the
dollar, with the Reliance 2022s closing out at plus 403bp bid,
or 2bp wider on the day and 8bp weaker over the past three
trading session.
Those hoping for a reopening of G3 have had their hopes
raised by Exim Bank of Malaysia mandating a US$500m debut
offshore deal to BNP, Nomura, Maybank and CIMB, although there
is no formal roadshow plan yet and a print seems a little way
off.
