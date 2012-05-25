SINGAPORE, May 25 (IFR) - The potential for downside
volatility in the Asian foreign exchange markets to damage
offshore credit was clearly demonstrated today when the
Indonesian rupiah's precipitous two-day fall caused the
country's five-year CDS to gap out a whopping 25bp to
245bp/255bp.
The price subsequently came back for a 15bp widening on the
day. But with other South East Asian currencies also taking a
bruising, the implications going forward for Asian offshore
credit spreads are ominous, should this week's currency rout be
extended.
Part of the move down in the rupiah, Singapore dollar, peso,
ringgit and baht can be explained by switching from these
risk-off currencies into the US dollar as fears that an
intensification of the eurozone crisis, a hard landing in China
and increased attention on debt-to-GDP ratios in large economies
such as Japan and the UK have the potential to precipitate
another financial crisis.
The iTraxx Asia IG index is closing out at 200bp/202bp for a
3bp widening on the day in the context of thin volume. All eyes
remain trained on the eurozone crisis and the possibility of
Greece exiting the eurozone, with players yesterday willing to
clutch at the straws offered by Italian premier Monti of
Eurobonds and an assurance that Greece will not exit the
eurozone.
Despite the aura of gloom, the public holiday in the US on
Monday might encourage short covering in the US equity market
tonight, which could lend some support to Monday's Asian credit
trading session.
In terms of activity in Asia today, much of the focus has
been on the China oil majors, with any residual cash being put
to work in the highest investment grade paper available. The
CNOOC 2022s pulled in 5bp on the day to a Treasuries plus 210bp
bid, still some way north of their plus 190bp reoffer.
Likewise the Sinopec 2022s printed a tight of plus 195bp, or
10bp inside reoffer, although this level was hit back and the
paper is closing out at plus 210bp/200bp.
The action on Indonesia CDS had a follow through effect on
the new Republic of Indonesia 2042s, which shed a point to 98
bid. In the meantime, although the peso also joined into today's
drop in Asian currencies, the RoP due 2037s are off just a
quarter coming up to the close at 104 bid.
China property was muted, with sector bellwether Country
Garden 2018s off around a quarter to 94.5/95.5, with little
two-way action on the counter.
