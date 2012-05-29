SINGAPORE, May 29 (IFR) - Much of the price action in Asian
credit markets today was centred on CDS, with cash opening flat
and trading thin. With a slightly firmer tone at the London open
the market has been slightly better bid, albeit reflected only
in a tightening of bid/offer spreads and an improvement in
liquidity.
The focus now has shifted away from Greece and towards
Spain, where there are fears of a liquidity crisis in the
banking system following the request for a bailout from troubled
lender Bankia.
With Spain's retail sales having fallen a mind-blowing 11.3%
in April, the implications of a deepening recession on the
country's banking system and ability to service its debts are
not overdone.
In Asian CDS, China was better bid by 2bp to 130bp/133bp on
the back of a proposed mini stimulus focused on the bringing
forward of large infrastructure projects, with the plan also
helping to lift sentiment in European markets this morning.
So the yield on the 10-year Spanish government bond is 4bp
tighter at 6.44% and on CDS by the same margin to 555bp, or 4bp
inside yesterday's wide print of 559bp, a 17bp gap out on the
day.
Meanwhile Indonesia CDS pulled in 6bp to 225bp/235bp, having
traded 10bp north of that prior to an impromptu press conference
held by Bank Negara at which it announced the introduction of
seven-day, 14-day and one month U.S. dollar time deposits in a
bid to address the onshore dollar liquidity shortage that has
been putting pressure on the rupiah. Philippines CDS was 3bp
tighter at 190bp/195bp.
In the cash market, the star of the show was the Sinopec
2017s which are closing out at Treasuries plus 175bp bid, versus
a reoffer of plus 205bp, with the move a reflection of the fact
that investors are more than willing to embrace high-grade paper
as an investment proposition.
Still the longer dated Chinese oil major issuance is mixed
with the CNPC 2022 at plus 215bp versus a plus 190bp reoffer and
the CNOOC 2022s at plus 210bp versus a plus 190bp reoffer. yet
to tighten from reoffer.
The Hong Kong Land 2022s are holding their own however, with
the touch last at plus 287bp versus a plus 290bp reoffer and the
price action indicating that there is, for now at least an open
issuance window for a quality Asian name.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com