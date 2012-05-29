SINGAPORE, May 29 (IFR) - Much of the price action in Asian credit markets today was centred on CDS, with cash opening flat and trading thin. With a slightly firmer tone at the London open the market has been slightly better bid, albeit reflected only in a tightening of bid/offer spreads and an improvement in liquidity.

The focus now has shifted away from Greece and towards Spain, where there are fears of a liquidity crisis in the banking system following the request for a bailout from troubled lender Bankia.

With Spain's retail sales having fallen a mind-blowing 11.3% in April, the implications of a deepening recession on the country's banking system and ability to service its debts are not overdone.

In Asian CDS, China was better bid by 2bp to 130bp/133bp on the back of a proposed mini stimulus focused on the bringing forward of large infrastructure projects, with the plan also helping to lift sentiment in European markets this morning.

So the yield on the 10-year Spanish government bond is 4bp tighter at 6.44% and on CDS by the same margin to 555bp, or 4bp inside yesterday's wide print of 559bp, a 17bp gap out on the day.

Meanwhile Indonesia CDS pulled in 6bp to 225bp/235bp, having traded 10bp north of that prior to an impromptu press conference held by Bank Negara at which it announced the introduction of seven-day, 14-day and one month U.S. dollar time deposits in a bid to address the onshore dollar liquidity shortage that has been putting pressure on the rupiah. Philippines CDS was 3bp tighter at 190bp/195bp.

In the cash market, the star of the show was the Sinopec 2017s which are closing out at Treasuries plus 175bp bid, versus a reoffer of plus 205bp, with the move a reflection of the fact that investors are more than willing to embrace high-grade paper as an investment proposition.

Still the longer dated Chinese oil major issuance is mixed with the CNPC 2022 at plus 215bp versus a plus 190bp reoffer and the CNOOC 2022s at plus 210bp versus a plus 190bp reoffer. yet to tighten from reoffer.

The Hong Kong Land 2022s are holding their own however, with the touch last at plus 287bp versus a plus 290bp reoffer and the price action indicating that there is, for now at least an open issuance window for a quality Asian name.

