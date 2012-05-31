SINGAPORE, May 31 - Asian credit markets opened on a weak
note thanks to hefty declines on Wall Street and the ongoing
euro zone saga, with a poor showing from India's GDP - it came
in at 5.3 percent in the first quarter - adding to fears of hard
economic landings across Asia.
The iTraxx series 17 IG index opened out by 7bp at
202bp/204bp but clawed some of that weakness back during the day
and is closing out at 197bp/200bp.
The slightly firmer tone can be partially explained by a
firmer opening in European markets, with Spanish CDS9.5bp
tighter at 575bp/583bp and hopes rising that Greece will be able
to renegotiate bailout terms with the Troika and remain in the
euro zone.
Trading in Asian credit was extremely thin, with players
unwilling to commit ahead of tomorrow's May non-farm payroll
data out of the United States (consensus plus 150k), and even if
there is a positive number which is conducive to credit, with
the UK out for public holidays next Monday and Tuesday, a
reopening of Asia's primary offshore bond market will not happen
until Wednesday at the earliest.
Hong Kong Land's recent deal changed hands today at
Treasuries plus 283bp/281bp, tightening 2bp on the day and
nicely inside its plus 290bp reoffer.
Meanwhile, the Sinopec 2017s continue to perform versus the
2022s, with the five-year piece in at plus 175bp versus a plus
205bp reoffer, while the 2022s are closing out flat to reoffer
at plus 210bp.
The newly minted Hutch two-part euro deal has performed
well, with the 2017s in 7bp and the 2022 in 6bp to plus 133bp
and plus 184bp respectively.
China property paper had a mixed day, with the Country
Garden 2018s up a quarter at 96.25 bid, while the recently
issued Agile 2017s lost 0.375 to 96.875 bid and the Evergrande
2015s down 0.75 to 94.75 bid.
