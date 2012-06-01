SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were
surprisingly resilient today in the face of the deteriorating
backdrop in the eurozone and ahead of tonight's key US non-farm
payroll data for May (consensus +150k).
And with lingering concerns about hard landings in China and
India it is surprising that there hasn't been a dumping of Asian
credit en masse.
A regional credit analyst suggested that most of the risk
reduction by real money has already happened in regional credit
and that many players are scared to be dramatically short for
fear that there could be a round of coordinated central bank
intervention and a hefty stimulus from China in the form of a
rate cut or reserve ratio reduction.
China PMI came in at a below consensus plus 50.4 (52 est)
with flash PMI at 3 pips below consensus for a 48.4 reading.
Certainly with significant pockets of economic weakness
emerging in Asia, with India's GDP numbers yesterday falling way
short of 6.1% consensus at plus 5.3% and weak China data, it
seems a long shot to imagine that US payrolls will surprise to
the upside, particularly given that weekly jobless claims were
on the strong side.
The series 17 iTraxx IG index is 8bp wider on the day and
closing out at 204bp/206bp, although in the context of thin
volume.
In single name CDS, the renewed fall of the Indonesian
rupiah pressured sovereign protection, pushing it up 10bp to
245bp/255bp. China CDS was 5bp wider at 135bp/140bp on the back
of the weak PMI numbers.
Much of today's weakness was in Asian indices and CDS, with
cash robust. Of recent issues, the Hong Kong Land 2017s were
last Treasuries plus 287bp/282bp, 3bp inside reoffer and
unchanged on the day while the much-favoured Sinopec 2017s were
also unchanged at plus 175bp bid.
China property again continues its run of resilience,
despite comments from the chairman of China Overseas Land that
the "worst is yet to come" for the China property sector.
The day's worst performers from the complex were the KWG
Land 2017s which dropped a half to 94.5 bid, as did the
Evergrande 2015s, which were last bid at 94.5. Sector bellwether
Cogard 2018s are closing out unchanged at 96 bid.
It remains to be seen whether the two-day public holiday in
the UK for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee will take the strain off
any potential eurozone panic.
The regional credit analyst suggested that the holiday would
encourage fast money players and traders to go flat into the
weekend.
