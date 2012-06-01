SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were surprisingly resilient today in the face of the deteriorating backdrop in the eurozone and ahead of tonight's key US non-farm payroll data for May (consensus +150k).

And with lingering concerns about hard landings in China and India it is surprising that there hasn't been a dumping of Asian credit en masse.

A regional credit analyst suggested that most of the risk reduction by real money has already happened in regional credit and that many players are scared to be dramatically short for fear that there could be a round of coordinated central bank intervention and a hefty stimulus from China in the form of a rate cut or reserve ratio reduction.

China PMI came in at a below consensus plus 50.4 (52 est) with flash PMI at 3 pips below consensus for a 48.4 reading.

Certainly with significant pockets of economic weakness emerging in Asia, with India's GDP numbers yesterday falling way short of 6.1% consensus at plus 5.3% and weak China data, it seems a long shot to imagine that US payrolls will surprise to the upside, particularly given that weekly jobless claims were on the strong side.

The series 17 iTraxx IG index is 8bp wider on the day and closing out at 204bp/206bp, although in the context of thin volume.

In single name CDS, the renewed fall of the Indonesian rupiah pressured sovereign protection, pushing it up 10bp to 245bp/255bp. China CDS was 5bp wider at 135bp/140bp on the back of the weak PMI numbers.

Much of today's weakness was in Asian indices and CDS, with cash robust. Of recent issues, the Hong Kong Land 2017s were last Treasuries plus 287bp/282bp, 3bp inside reoffer and unchanged on the day while the much-favoured Sinopec 2017s were also unchanged at plus 175bp bid.

China property again continues its run of resilience, despite comments from the chairman of China Overseas Land that the "worst is yet to come" for the China property sector.

The day's worst performers from the complex were the KWG Land 2017s which dropped a half to 94.5 bid, as did the Evergrande 2015s, which were last bid at 94.5. Sector bellwether Cogard 2018s are closing out unchanged at 96 bid.

It remains to be seen whether the two-day public holiday in the UK for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee will take the strain off any potential eurozone panic.

The regional credit analyst suggested that the holiday would encourage fast money players and traders to go flat into the weekend.

