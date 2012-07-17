HONG KONG, July 17 (IFR) - Asian credit markets turned
defensive ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
semi-annual congressional testimony later in the day with the
recent rally also providing an excuse for profit-taking.
The broad market was wider ahead of Bernanke's view on the
U.S. economy expected later in the day, with expectations of
stimulus from China also staying high after data showed foreign
direct investment inflows fell 3% in the first half of 2012.
The iTraxx IG series 17 was last seen at 165/167 wider than
Monday's low print of 163bp.
Newly sold bonds from Singapore sovereign fund Temasek made
a solid debut after a tight pricing, reflecting solid demand
from central banks. The 2023 bonds traded as tight as 95bp
before easing to 96/97bp.
The 2042s traded as tight as 88bp as investors snapped up a
rare long-dated triple A bond. The two issues were priced at
100bp and 95bp over US Treasuries.
"We see value at the back-end of the curve in investment
grade. We think the play for duration will continue and flatten
the interest rate curve," said a Hong Kong-based fund manager
referring to the 10- to 30-year part of the curve.
"There is very little paper in that maturity bucket in Asia,
so it will be well-supported."
Sun Hung Kai bonds due 2016 are trading at a spread of
250/225 versus yesterday's 250/230 and its bonds due 2022 are at
270/260 against 275/250 as selling in the paper abated. Yet, the
current spread levels are still wider than the 233 and 260
levels seen before bribery charges were brought against the
billionaire Kwok brothers, controllers of the company.
Its shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday after a 15% underperformance
against the benchmark index. In spite of the overall positive
tone, sovereign bonds from Indonesia and Philippines were hit by
profit-taking following a month-long rally.
Philippines 2037 fell a point to 115 and the Indonesian 2042
eased to 107.625 from Monday's 108.25. For a graphic on the year
to date performance of the Philippine cash bond curve click on link.reuters.com/ber49s
South Korean corporate paper also faced some selling
pressure on account of supply expectations with names like SK
Innovation and Hyundai Motor talked about as potential issuers.
The KEXIM 2022s were last traded at 180bp over and NACF was
at 195bp, about 2-3bp wider in the day. Still, they remain some
60-70bp tighter than the wide levels seen last month.
High yield bonds were better supported with decent two-way
flow. Stimulus expectations and supply concerns kept the market
balanced.
Traders said there were volumes in names like Shimao, Agile
and Longfor in the China property sector, with some trades also
reported in Vedanta. Agile Property due 2017 is trading around
101.25/101.75, in the same context as yesterday's 101/102.
"There is no clear direction, there is a lot of cash in the
system and people are waiting for new issues. We need to see how
those new deals perform," said a high yield trader in Hong Kong.
Winsway was a bit of an underperformer after the company
said it is expecting to record a loss for the first half of the
year compared with a profit a year ago. Its bonds were half a
point lower at 95/96.
This is yet another profit warning from the Chinese
corporate sector with the earnings season seen unveiling the
impact of the slowdown reported earlier by the world's second
biggest economy.
In a stock exchange filing the company said the downbeat
performance was due to lower prices, a fall in demand, higher
financing costs and lower inventory levels.
But analysts said the downside to Winsway's bonds was
limited and the next move could be higher after an expected
approval of a 29.9% stake purchase by state-run Chalco.
