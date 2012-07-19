HONG KONG, July 19 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads hit three-month lows on Thursday amid strong fund flows and on expectations of an issuance slowdown in coming weeks.

A robust earnings season in the U.S. and lack of negative headlines from Europe helped boost demand with the strong orderbooks at an offering from Korea Gas also a reflection of that appetite.

The iTraxx IG series 17 was quoted 2bp tighter at 160/162, the lowest since early April as investors eyed a slowdown in the primary market, which has already digested USD81.6bn in the year to date. The tally in all of 2011 was USD76.2bn. For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

Still Korea Gas bonds due 2017 traded wider moving out to 178/176bp after pricing at 175bp as the final reoffer level was an aggressive 20bp inside the initial guidance, according to some traders who saw fair value at 180bp.

But with an orderbook of USD3.8bn and an allocation of only 24% for Asia activity was muted in this low beta name.

Other newly sold bonds were flat to marginally tighter as fund managers continue to put money to work at a time when banks' inventories are light.

"The market should continue to grind tighter as volatility is softening and technicals are strong," said a Hong Kong based trader.

"We should grind tighter through August with the Olympics coming up and if there is no deluge of issuance because we are still far from the 2011 tights.

But if you are a trading account you don't want to be too long going into September, issuance may open aggressively then, technicals will soften and spreads will widen."

Sri Lanka's new bonds are bid higher at 101.5 in late trade compared with the morning's 101.375. Temasek 2023s are at 92/90bp over and the 2042s are at 84/81 trading one basis point tighter.

These bonds continue to find demand even after they posted gains over their reoffer levels with the orders totalling USD18.5bn for an aggregate issue size of USD2.7bn, just an indication of the velocity of money flowing into Asian creits.

"Technical factors have helped Asia perform. Cash levels with funds are high because of inflows into bond funds. Dealer Asian credit inventory levels have shrunk over the past 2-3 years due to banks' deleveraging their balance sheet," said Boon Peng Ooi, CIO with Eastspring Investments.

In the high yield segment the earnings revisions continue and along with the profit warnings concerns about credit ratings.

China Oriental bonds due 2015 fell half a point to 90/91, after the steel company said in a stock exchange filing that its net profit could fall significantly on a year on year basis.

There are worries about a further downgrade too as Moody's had warned in May at the time of the previous downgrade that more action would follow if total Debt/EBITDA ratio rises above 3-3.5 times and EBITDA/interest falls below 4 times.

In the property segment prices remain buoyant as recent data showed home prices broke eight straight months of decline in June on a nationwide basis.

Month-on-month, new home prices fell in 21 cities in June, down from 40 in May and 2011's peak of 52 in December, confirming a trend since the start of this year.

Sector benchmark Agile Property bonds due 2017, traded up at 101.875/102.375 from yesterday's 101.75/102. Sporadic buying also lifted KWG Property which rose a quarter point to 103 as its yield catch up with peers Shimao and Yanlord.

For a graphic comparing the bonds of Shimao, Yanlord and KWG please click on r.reuters.com/jyc59s

In the rest of the high yield sector there was mild selling in Winsway which is trading lower at 94/95 after downgrade warnings from S&P and Fitch and after the company issued a profit warning.

"The profit warnings were expected, fundamentals really don't matter for this bond as people are eyeing the Chalco deal," said a trader referring to the mild reaction in the bond price which was trading at 95/96 last week.

The bonds have rallied from 79/80 after state-owned Aluminum Corporation of China (CHALCO) said it is picking up a 29.9% stake in the coal company.

