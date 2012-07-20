HONG KONG, July 20 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were wider
on Friday but the tone remained constructive with the solid
performance of new issues and the possibility that the high
yield pipeline will resume flowing.
New bonds from Indonesian township developer Jajabeka and
Malaysian lender CIMB were steady while dim sum bonds from
Gemdale traded up as much as two points.
Sri Lanka and Temasek, the other new issues this week,
remain firm as flows into Asian credit markets remain positive
albeit lower with the low street inventory also lending support.
Data from fund tracker EPFR Global showed new subscriptions
into emerging market bond funds fell to USD935m from USD1,142m
in the previous week.
Spreads on the benchmark iTraxx IG index are wider by a
basis point at 161/162bp as investors turn cautious after recent
gains with concern focused on Spain's fiscal position despite
the expected approval of its bank bailout plan later in the day.
Spreads are near three-month lows despite primary issuance
volumes overtaking 2011's aggregate and set for a record high
this year.
"Since the US sub-prime crisis, the banking community in
general has become increasingly cautious and deleveraging, and
hence, the dealer community inventories are diminishing," said
Dilip Shahani, Head of Global Research at HSBC.
In the investment grade sector new bonds from CIMB traded at
around the reoffer level, at 190bp/188bp although volumes were
low since allocations were mainly to strong hands. Banks and
fund managers accounted for 98% of the deal.
Korea Gas was also well supported with the bonds trading at
the reoffer level of 175bp down from Thursday's 178/176bp.
Temasek 2023s are at 90/88bp and compared with 92bp/90bp and
2042s are steady at 84bp/81bp. Sri Lanka's bonds are trading
higher at 101.625, up an eighth.
Sovereign bonds are also well supported with the Fed's
continued Operation Twist encouraging investors to add duration.
Philippines 2034s are at 134.50/135.75 and the 2037s at
115.75/116.25. Indonesian bonds due 2042 are at 111.25/111.75.
Sovereign CDS are flat to 1bp tighter with the exception of
South Korea whose 5-year CDS has underperformed peers China and
Malaysia. For a graphic please click on r.reuters.com/vuj59s
In high yield, China property bonds remain supported almost
across the board following the improvements in monthly sales in
May and June but industrials are lagging the rally even though
the world's largest economy is expected to pick up in the second
half of the year.
For instance Evergrande 2015s are at 100.50 up from
Thursday's 99.25/99.75 and Shimao 2016s are at 102.5/103.5 from
Thursday's 101/102. In contrast, Lonking Holdings eased to 90/91
from 92.5/93.5 on Thursday.
"Fundamentals haven't helped. There have been profit
warnings from so many manufacturing companies, stocks have been
hosed really hard and so the selling in their bonds continues,"
said a Singapore based high yield trader. For a graphic
comparing the performances please click on r.reuters.com/qyj59s
Newly sold dim sum bonds from developer Gemdale was bid up
as high as 102 even after they were sold at par for a yield of
9.15%. Jababeka bonds priced at par were quoted at 99/100.
"Its rated which helps but it is structurally quite weak,"
said the high yield trader referring to Gemdale.
"The retail account base just seems to love it. They have
been the big drivers of these two deals (Gemdale and Jababeka).
The lesson of the last few months has been, dont fight the
retail bid. If they are buying then that's the direction the
market is taking."
Private bank participation was 39% and 68% for Gemdale and
Jababeka, both of which priced overnight.
