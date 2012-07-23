HONG KONG, July 23 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads blew out on
Monday as prices were marked wider on eurozone-related jitters
amid thin volumes. But the technical outlook stayed favourable
as funds are expected to remain invested in emerging market
credits.
The benchmark iTraxx Asia investment grade index was marked
as wide as 171/172bp in late trade after Spanish 10-year
government bond yields hit their highest level o n Monday since
the euro was launched. The index had hovered around its best in
three months last Friday at around 161/162bp.
The investment grade segment was marked 5-10bp wider, but
for all the gapping out in numbers, there was no kneejerk
investor response.
"There is no panic selling and technicals are still solid
for a lot of these bonds although buyers have been on the
backfoot today," said a Singapore-based trader, noting that the
strong inflows into emerging market fixed income assets was
still there.
"I see a pullback on the back of this strong rally we had
recently, but the European weakness means some people will move
out of there and into emerging markets."
Fund tracker EPFR Global data showed EM fixed income fund
saw inflows of USD935m in the week to July 18, bringing the
four-week aggregate to USD3.6bn.
High-yield inflows have been even more impressive with
additions of USD1.3bn in the latest week, taking the four-week
tally to USD7.5bn.
Much of the recent trading volume was in the sovereign debt
space where Indonesian and Philippine government bonds have
reported stellar gains in recent weeks on the back of the US
Treasury rally.
The Indonesian 2022s and the Philippines 2022s are down by
half to three-quarter of a point at 103.5/104 and 110.25/110.75,
respectively.
But in a sign that investors continue to seek pick-up over
near record low US Treasuries, the losses at the longer end are
contained.
The Philippines bonds due 2034 are bid at 134.5, the 2037s
are at 115.25 and the Indonesian 2042s are at 106.75, all lower
by an eighth to a quarter of a point.
Among recent new issues, CIMB 2017s are at 203/193, quoting
much wider than last week's reoffer spreads.
New bonds from Korea are also weaker with the Kogas 2017s at
183/178bp, above the 175bp issue price earlier this month. Korea
Exchange Bank are also wider at 203/202bp.
Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds remained steady amid a sell-off
on hopes of funds coming from the International Monetary Fund.
The agency has approved the final loan tranche of USD415m for
the country, sparking hopes the global lender will push through
another programme by the month-end.
The recently sold bonds due 2022 are trading steady at
101.50, way higher than last Tuesday's reoffer at par and close
to the peak struck after it was riced at a yield of 5.875%.
In contrast, analysts are getting wary of rich valuations in
state-owned Development Bank of Mongolia.
The bank's bonds due 2017 are trading half a point lower at
99/99.125 for a yield of just under 6%, a rise of 50bp in the
past two weeks. The 5.75% bonds were sold in March at par as a
heavy USD6.25bn order book helped the bank raise USD580m.
The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee
from the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the government of
Mongolia and are seen as a proxy for the commodity dependant
economy. Softer commodity prices, weaker demand from giant
neighbour China and fears of resource nationalism are some of
the risks pressurising these bonds.
High yield bonds are trading 1-1.5 points lower with the
underperformers of the day in Evergrande 2015s 97.5/98 and the
Bumi 2017s at 102.25/103, which are both trading off by 2
points. Evergande has rallied from 90 in mid-June while Bumi has
risen from around 95.
"China property related bonds have rallied on expectation
that the government would not tighten policies any further.
Furthermore, given the lack of new issuances and continuing
strong inflows, high yield investors are pushed to invest in the
same names, pushing the market higher, despite already rich
valuations," said a Singapore based analyst but warned of
selling ahead.
"However, with yield shrinking significantly, the market
could be nearing the end of this rally, especially if the
primary market starts to pick up."
CreditSights said in a report issues could be seen from
credits rated below BBB-.
"There is probably still a steady pipeline of high yield
companies waiting in the wings for market conditions to
stabilise. Country Garden (Ba3/BB-) is one of the few major
Chinese property companies not to have tapped the bond market
this year and could seek to raise funds opportunistically, as a
liquidity buffer or for potential land acquisitions.
Road King (Ba3/BB-) and Kaisa (B2/B+) have also mentioned
that they would like to issue bonds if market conditions
permit," it said. Indonesians Medco Energi and Energi Mega
Persada are also seen as likely candidates.
