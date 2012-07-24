HONG KONG, July 24 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened today with the Chinese state-run energy firms under additional pressure after CNOOC announced plans to buy Canadian oil producer Nexen for USD15.1bn.

The spread widening came despite encouraging Chinese PMI data since investors took profits after a recent run that had taken levels to three-month lows.

CNOOC bonds were marked wider after news on the acquisition bid emerged. Its bonds due 2022 were indicated at 165/155bp versus the overnight 155/145bp.

That pushed out other Chinese oil majors like Sinopec and CNPC, which traded wider by 4-5bp. CNPC 2022s were at 165bp and Sinopec 2022s at 160bp.

It looked like a knee-jerk reaction are investors are expecting Chinese energy firms' search for upstream assets to continue to add value.

"China wants to secure supplies of strategic commodities so acquisitions are not come a surprise. The SOEs which have announced acquisitions recently are generally not the most leveraged companies so we are not that concerned about these buys," said Joep Huntjens, ING fund manager overseeing Asian credits.

"We like Chinese SOEs, and we expect the positive impact of the monetary easing in H2 this year. It is not our idea to cut exposure on the back of recent acquisitions."

The Chinese bonds underperformed the benchmark iTraxx investment grade index, which inched out to 172/174bp, wider by 1-2bp on the day, with the overall sovereign CDS levels flat to 2bp wider. The index was hovering around its best in three months last Friday at around 161/162bp.

In the Indian sector, Reliance Industries continued its extraordinary run, which has helped it outperform the rest of the credits from Asia's third biggest economy. Spreads tightened on expectations of better than expected margins amid its improving cash position.

Reliance 2022s are trading at around 335bp over US Treasuries compared with the 370bp spread that IOC 2021s and NTPC 2021s are trading at. The Reliance spread has narrowed quite sharply from 395bp at end-June, after which it has outperformed the state-run energy companies.

Analysts draw comfort from its USD12.7bn cash reserves and gross refining margin which, at USD7.6 a barrel for the June quarter, was higher than expectations of USD7.

In the sovereign segment, China, Malaysia and South Korean CDS spreads were steady but Philippines and Indonesia saw some widening following the recent correction in their cash bonds which fell 1.5-2 points from last week's highs.

The high-yield sector was also weaker with property companies under particular selling pressure after their recent run with many names trading at year highs.

Agile new 2017s are at 100.5/101, Country Garden 2017s are at 103.25/103.75 and 2018s are at 103/103.5. High beta names like Evergrande fell sharply with its 2015s down at 97.25/98.25 from yesterday's 97.5/98. The USD1.35bn 13% bond has a coupon payment coming up on July 27.

"We have been arguing that most of the positive factors have been priced in and upside gains are limited for Chinese property bonds. We suggest investors take the opportunity to cut long at a time when we see some early negative signs," said Deutsche Bank in a report.

Markets are expecting supplies to emerge following the recent rally, although some selective gains can be expected. "I think there is still room for rally before mid-August given the USD bond supply will not come until results are announced. The USD bond supply will be limited too given the modest land purchases in 2Q and 1Q12," said HSBC credit analyst Keith Chan.

Indonesian coal names which have also rallied smartly since early June also came in for profit taking with Bumi Resources 2017s down at 102/102.75 from yesterday's 102.25/103. They are still higher than the 95 lows struck in June.

