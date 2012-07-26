HONG KONG, July 26 (IFR) - Asian credit markets perked up on expectations spending by various governments will lift economies, while the strong response to new issues also helped boost sentiment.

State Bank of India and Guoco Group received a combined orderbook of USD13.8bn, confirming demand for yield pickup in a low interest environment. But the contrasting debuts of the two bonds underlined the importance of getting the issue size right.

The broad market was trading better amid hopes there would be additional measures in the US after data showed new home sales in June posted their biggest drop in more than a year. In Asia, hopes are pinned on China to take steps to stimulate growth.

The benchmark iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was marginally tighter at 171/173bp from yesterday's 173/175bp. Sovereign bonds from Indonesia and Phillippines saw bids returning after the recent bout of profit-taking.

Indonesia 2042s were lifted at 110.125 and the Philippines 2037s at 115.375, about a point higher, albeit in light volumes.

New bonds from State Bank of India were volatile after trading as wide as 379bp but later tightened to 374/372bp. The USD1.25bn 5-year bonds, which sold at a spread of 375bp last night, went straight under water because of the larger than expected issue size.

"Its the fourth investment grade issuer that priced on the tight side this month and has suffered the consequences," said a Singapore-based trader referring to deals from Kogas, IBK and CIMB.

The rest of the Indian banking sector, which had widened ahead of this deal in anticipation of more paper, held steady following the sell-off as they started to appear cheap in comparision to the new SBI 2017s.

Trading switches had become more attractive following the recent sell off, traders said. ICICI 4.75% 2016s trading at 412bp are wider than the 370bp spread on its 5% 2016s.

The other new issue to start trading today was the bond from Hong Kong's Guoco Group. This unrated 2017 bond was better supported after the print of USD500m was just a fraction of the USD7bn book.

Traders said the bond was also supported by the diversification bid. The issuer is part of Malaysia's Hong Leong group which has diversified interests across a range of industries and countries. Its principal activities range from stock and commodity broking, to insurance, fund management, banking.

The bonds traded as tight as 392bp over US Treasuries before trading at 395bp, still tighter than the 419bp reoffer.

Asian energy major long bonds snapped back after the weakness following CNOOC's mammoth USD15.1bn bid for Cnadian oil company Nexen.

CNOOC's 2042s, which has widened on the news to 165/155, are back at the 157/147bp ranges. Reliance, whose 2040s had widened to 355bp from 330bp, settled at those levels while PTTEP's 2042 are back to 310/311bp from the wides of 320bp.

Still, investors are wary.

"The bid for long bonds remains strong and their longer duration has been a powerful driver for total returns, but if we see aggressive debt funded M&A from Chinese SOEs and alike, the negative total return impact on very long dated paper from spread widening can be equally significant," said Fidelity fund manager Bryan Collins.

"The Chinese SOE complex will remain acquisitive with regard to overseas opportunities, investors have to be vigilant about this risk."

In the rest of the IG sector, the Korean segment held steady to 2bp tighter with improvement continuing in POSCO's bonds after its dismal results. The 2021s are trading at 220/221bp off the wides of 230bp.

POSCO expects its outlook to improve, projecting China's steel market to bottom out in the July to September period and rebound slightly, helped by Beijing's economic stimulus measures.

Also boosted by stimulus expectations were Chinese industrials Zoomlion 2017s, Liangsu 2016s and Lonking 2016s, which were marked higher by half a point. Local media had reported that the government of Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan province, has launched an CNY829bn (USD130bn) investment stimulus programme to bolster the local economy.

Lonking was bid up at 90.5, Zoomlion at 101.25 and Liansu at 95.50 after the news.

