HONG KONG, July 27 (IFR) - Asian credit markets rallied on Friday with confidence that the eurozone will be supported, but trade remained thin ahead of next week's policy meetings at the Federal Reserve and the ECB.

Sovereign bonds from Indonesia and Philippines extended their runs, while new deals tightened further as investors continued their hunt for yields.

The benchmark iTraxx investment grade index was traded at 165bp, more than 5bp tighter than their previous levels. The index is just off the three-month best it struck last week.

Indonesia 2042s and Philippines 2037s are 1.25-1.5 points higher at 111.50 and 117.25. But Sri Lanka sovereign bonds lagged with the new 2012s up only half a point at 101.

Some investors are getting a bit cautious about the rate environment after US Treasuries (Yields?) hit a record low earlier this week.

"One should stay invested but not go very long - rates could back off a bit with the risk on environment returning," said a Singapore-based fund manager. "I would hedge out the rates portion for long bonds although credit spreads have room to go tighter."

Despite rich valuations, there are unlikely to be bearish bets from investors with fund flows remaining positive amid dwindling primary market supplies.

"No one wants to go short in this market, liquidity will get poor with the Olympics, FOMC and ECB meetings. It will be firm but quiet."

Markets got a boost from ECB President Mario Draghi's comments that the bank would do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse.

His remarks, coming ahead of the bank's policy-setting meeting next week, could signal a resumption of the ECB's sovereign bond-buying scheme known as the Securities Markets Programme which has not been used for months.

This week's new issues - State Bank of India and Guoco Group - showed sustained increases with new money continuing to pour into emerging markets.

State Bank of India was at 363bp vs reoffer of 375bp after widening out to 379bp in early trading on its debut on Thursday after the size of the USD1.25bn issue surprised some investors.

Guoco's bonds have tightened even more as it benefited from the diversification bid. The bonds are at 393bp compared with the reoffer level of 419bp.

Fund flows into emerging market fixed income products remained positive in the week to July 25. EM bond funds in flows in the year to date have totalled an impressive USD17.6bn. Emerging market inflows have been positive in all but 3 weeks of the 30 weeks in 2012.

These inflows exclude institutional flows and both these factors have allowed the easy digestion of record supplies from the region's issuers.

Borrowers from Asia ex-Japan issued USD84.5bn in dollar, euro and yen bonds in the year to date, already overtaking the previous record of USD83.4bn of 2010. For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

The CNOOC 2042s are trading at 150bp, returning to the ranges after widening earlier this week on the back of its Nexen bid.

China Fishery Group, which was the third new issue this week, are seeing their bonds trading at par at the reoffer level, with the 9.75% coupon appearing a tad expensive to investors.

While this is making the rest of the Chinese industrial sector attractive, investors are still wary about diving into that complex with Beijing showing no signs of any monetary easing.

The property benchmarks and Indonesian coal credits were outperformers after their recent dips.

Agile 2017s traded around 102/102.375 and Country Garden 2018s at 104/105, about half a point higher.

In the low beta coal segment, Adaro 2017s are at 107/108 versus recent lows of 104.5/105.5. Bumi 2017s are at 102.5, up a quarter of a point.

