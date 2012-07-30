HONG KONG, July 30 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads shrank to their lowest in nearly four months on swiftly growing expectations of monetary easing ahead of two crucial central bank meetings.

Yield seekers continued to plougher funds into riskier assets, prompting less optimistic market players to warn that the market was getting ahead of itself. The Federal Reserve meeting will be followed by a statement at 1815 GMT on Wednesday, while the ECB meets on Thursday.

" The rally has been so strong in the last couple of sessions, and these buyers are possibly setting themselves up for disappointment if the central banks don't come through with a definitive solution," said a Singapore-based trader.

The financial markets are still driven by headline comments, which could sour risk appetite.

For now, however, the sentiments are still firm. The spreads on the iTraxx investment grade index series 17 moved in to 158/160bp compared with last week's 164b. The benchmark spreads are at their lowest since early April. Trading volumes, however, were thin with CDS outperforming cash bonds.

"Cash has been lagging. The index has outperformed everything else in the market as it is the most liquid hedge - everyone is selling to take hedges off or to take a punt," said the trader.

The broad positive sentiments seemed to have even lent some support to CNOOC bonds. Investors shrugged off allegations from the US securities regulator that certain parties had made returns from insider trading ahead of a bid by China's CNOOC for Canadian oil company Nexen.

Its bonds due 2022 are trading 5bp tighter, in line with the broad market sentiments, at 155/140bp . This appears to reflect that the USD15.1bn acquisition is not causing any credit concerns for the cash rich CNOOC.

"Under normal credit cycles, I would agree that the surge in M&A activity and a commensurate increase in long duration paper might represent a technical risk for this segment of the market," said Robert Abrade, Western Asset Management analyst.

"But this is no ordinary credit cycle - global central banks continue to engineer benchmark global yields lower to ref late economic activity - which only helps to amplify the strong technical bid for high grade, liquid paper in hard asset sectors such as oil and gas that offer a decent concession to government yields," he said, referring to the flatness in the long end of energy credits from the region.

In the sovereign segment, Indonesian and Philippine long-dated bonds hovered around their all time highs as buyers swooped in for the pick-up they offer over US Treasuries yields which dipped in late afternoon on the small fall in US stock futures.

The Philippine 2037s are just shy of 117 in price and Indonesian 2042s are at 112.625.

In the rest of the investment grade segment, bonds from Indian lenders SIB and ICICLE remained solid as investors shy from Indian state-run banks expected to be hit by asset quality deterioration.

ICICLE 2020s rebounded from recent under-performances to trade at 415/405bp over US Treasuries, in by over 20bp from last week. The 2015s are marked 15bp tighter at 360bp.

Icing's quarterly net profit rose 36% on the year to INR18.15bn(USD325.5m). Net non-performing loans (NPD) as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.71% from 1.04%. By contrast, state-run lenders, have reported a rash of bad loans.

One exception was State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender which reports earnings on August 8. Its chairman said late on Friday asset quality was improving compared to last year but provided no details.

FBI's balance sheet liquidity is also expected to improve following its successful USD1.25bn bond issue earlier this month. These new bonds, which sold at a reoffer spread of 375bp, have tightened to 360bp.

In the high yield sector, Glorious Property clawed back from the lows struck following a complaint by the US securities regulator against a firm controlled by its chairman and executive director Zhang Zhirong.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said the federal court in Manhattan had frozen assets worth over USD38m belonging to Hong Kong-based Well Advantage, controlled by Zhang, and other unnamed traders, who used accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore to trade in Nexen stock.

The bonds due 2015 initially were quoted at 80/93 in morning trade, before recovering to 86/91. Last week, the bonds were at 91/93.

