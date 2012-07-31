HONG KONG, July 31 (IFR) - Asian credits hung on to four-month peaks as the optimism of investors flushed with funds outweighed the scepticism building on the streets ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Europe.

The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was quoted at 158/160bp in late afternoon sessions, slightly wider than the morning but still hovering around the tightest levels since early April.

"We are not getting the afternoon rush from London as flows from Europe have dropped off but there is still good appetite," said a Hong Kong-based trader. "There is a lot of money on the sidelines but I don't think the street is holding much paper - trading accounts are short and bearish."

Robust new issue orders reflect the strength of technicals and at the same time, are encouraging more issuers to line up offerings.

New deals from Asia emerged adding on to the already record-high volumes this year, with US Treasury yields not far from their record lows.

In the market today are deals from Export Import Bank of India and Korea Finance Corp, as well as Sound Global in the high yield sector.

KoFC bonds due 2016 saw some activity in the wake of the new bonds, trading marginally softer at 163/158bp. The new 5-year bonds are being indicated at around 190bp over US Treasuries.

Export Import Bank of India's new deal is indicated at 375bp over US Treasuries and despite the sharp pickup, new bonds from State Bank of India due in 2017 are trading steady at 370bp over US Treasuries.

Traders said the bonds were steady in anticipation of a tightening at the new Exim deal which would narrow the gap. The deal size is also expected to be small keeping the technicals positive.

"Valuations have gone from relatively cheap to fair, but we continue to see inflows, so demand is still there with fund managers having cash still in portfolios," said Stephen Chang, Head of Asian Fixed Income at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"There is nervousness to go down the credit or liquidity spectrum, given the increase in profit warnings from companies and tail risks from Europe along with reduced turnover during the summer."

Still, Sound Global has taken the cue from the success of the Shui On re-tap with a whisper of 10%-11% for a 5-year bond whose size is speculated at USD150m-USD200m.

Shui On's bonds traded steady after its USD400m retap was priced at a yield of 8.5%, following orders of USD2.5bn. The 9.75% bond due 2015 was priced at 102.785 with secondary market prices in the broad range of 102.375-102.875.

The high-yield sector was quiet as retail activity remained muted. Prices were steady to marginally better.

Still, market participants are starting to wonder if the rally has come too far with the speculation centred on hopes the European Central Bank would announce a resumption of its bond buying programme.

"The ECB has no room to not deliver - all are expecting a perfect solution and guidelines on Thursday and the market does seem to be overvalued," said Anita Yadav, Managing Partner at SJ Seymour Group.

She said that while the rally has been broad-based with credits from Indonesian coal, Chinese property and Indian banks participating, any sell-off could see a bias towards certain sectors.

"Sectors like oil and utilities will lose less ground than the newer issues, which have tightened considerably from their reoffer levels," she said.

Reflecting some of that edginess, traders said there have been enquiries for tightly held utilities like HK Electric 2020 and CLP Power which, despite the rally, still offered 50-100bp pick up over similar rated US consumer plays.

