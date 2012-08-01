HONG KONG, Aug 1 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads edged out slightly as weak China industrial data sent a reminder on the economic slowdown. With the crucial jobs data from the US due out this Friday, investors are turning less wary.

"People are sidelined awaiting data but the overall tone is constructive as new issues are holding up well despite pricing at the tight end," said a Singapore based trader.

Export Import Bank of India's new bonds tightened by nearly 15bp after the USD500m issue, priced at 355bp, received orders of USD2.5bn. Korea Finance Corporation saw its new 5-year bonds trade steady after printing the tightest deal in the Korean policy bank sector this year.

New Exim Bank of India bonds due 2017 traded as tight as 342/340bp over US Treasuries while KoFC 2017s overcame initial jitters to trade at reoffer level of 180bp. The bond initially traded as wide as 184bp as traders compared it with recently issued KDB 2017s.

The bonds outperformed CDS spreads which were slightly wider, with the benchmark iTraxx investment grade index series 17 moving out by 2bp at 159/160bp.

"This is the time to rethink whether the rally can be sustained. A lot of the rally since mid-July has priced in a lot of policy action," said Clifford Lau, Threadneedle head of Asia Pacific Fixed Income.

"Some investors are positioning for poor data followed by strong regulatory actions, for a change in trading directions."

A Reuters survey of economists expects US job growth to have picked up only slightly in July, not enough to change expectations of more help from the Federal Reserve to stimulate the faltering economic recovery.

This comes on the heels of data that showed China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low of 50.1 in July, suggesting the sector is barely growing.

Still, the sovereign bonds held up quite well - the Philippine 2037s traded at 116.8 and Indonesian 2042s are at 112.875. These bonds are flat to slightly higher. Sri Lanka 2022s were at 101.5/101.75, above par despite some underperformance following a strong debut.

The high-yield segment was quiet but there are several credit specific stories that invetors are looking at with the earnings season in full swing.

Bumi maintained its full year guidance and its bonds due 2017 are trading quarter of a point higher at 102.50 while Indonesian tyre maker Gajah Tunggal bonds are steady at 97.6/98.60 with analysts upbeat on its prospects after strong earnings.

"I would stay invested with a bias towards higher yielding bonds, as low interest rates will favour high carry products. High yield is the sweet spot if you exclude those that are vulnerable to event risks," said Lau.

In the China industrial segment, where investor interest is returning on hopes the world's second largest economy will see some policy stimulus in the second half of the year, investors are tiptoeing back.

Fufeng bonds due 2016 are holding steady at 82.50/84.00 in the face of a sharp plunge in its equity prices just as the biochemicals company is in the midst of raising USD150m from a loan. The loan is expected to close within this month.

